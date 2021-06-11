Bryant Lung named Second Team All-RSC

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

North Adams graduate Bryant Lung, now a member of the Ohio Christian University baseball squad, was recently named to the River States Conference All-Conference Second Team for his efforts during the 2021 season.

The versatile Lung, listed as a utility player on by the team website, hit .287 for the season, garnering 27 hits in 94 official at-bats. Lung also drove home 10 runs as he appeared in 37 games for the Trailblazers, who finished the season with a record of 11 wins and 32 losses.

As he did at North Adams, Lung also spend time on the pitcher’s mound for OCU, appearing in nine games, seven of those being starting nods, tossing 54.2 innings and recording 43 strikeouts.