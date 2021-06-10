SHAC names All-Conference Softball Team

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The softball coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference met last month to nominate and elect the members of the 2021 All-Conference Softball Team. Nineteen young ladies were selected as All-Conference players, seven of them coming from Adams County schools- three from Manchester, three from Peebles, and one from North Adams. West Union did not have any representatives on the All-SHAC squad.

Adams County produced the Co-Players of the Year in softball, Manchester senior Brooke Kennedy and Peebles junior Marisa Moore, as well as the Co-Coach of the Year in Peebles head man Doug McFarland, who guided his team on a tournament run that saw them again make it to the Elite Eight, falling just one game shy of another berth in the state Final Four in Division IV.

As for the SHAC Players of the Year, Kennedy had a banner season, at the plate and in the center circle. the senior standout batted .412 (40-97)with 25 extra-base hits, including 20 doubles and three home runs. Kennedy drove home 35 runs and scored 40 and in her duties as the team’s pitching ace, posted a 12-3 record with a 1.22 earned run average and 96 strikeouts.

Peebles fans will have the thrill of seeing Moore back next year in her shortstop position, one she plays as well as anyone in southeast Ohio. This spring, Marisa batted a robust .563 with 42 hits in 87 at-bats, with six home runs and 19 RBI’s, also stealing 17 bases.

Also from Manchester, senior slugger Yasmin Lucas was named All-SHAC in her final season with the Lady Hounds, where she hit .409 (36-88) with 20 extra-base hits, including four homers. Lucas drove in 32 runs, scored 30 and had a .773 slugging percentage. Kennedy and Lucas were joined on the All-SHAC squad by junior shortstop Hannah Hobbs, who hit .a team-high .483 (42-87) with 21 extra-base knocks and a pair of long balls. Hobbs also crossed the plate 44 times and drove home 25 more as the Lady Hounds’ lead off hitter.

Also from the Peebles Lady Indians, senior Kyndell Lloyd was named All-Conference for 2021. Lloyd, who battled through a knee injury late in the season that forced her to move from catcher to first base, still hit .343 for the year, garnering 24 hits in 70 at-bats. Lady Indians’ sophomore pitcher Lanie Johnston was also named to the All-SHAC Team, handling nearly all of the pitching duties as her team traveled to the Elite Eight. Johnston, who rarely walked hitters in her time in the center circle, batted .271 when she stepped in the batter’s box, 23 hits in 85 official plate appearances.

Finally, North Adams pitcher Kaylee Tumbleson was chosen by the coaches as a member of the 2021 All-Conference squad. Tumbleson hit .318 for the Lady Devils with a .423 on-base percentage. From the center circle, her control was almost flawless, averaging just 1.6 walks per game.

The remainder of the 2021 All-SHAC Softball squad includes: Madison Brockman, Taylor Mechlin, and Izabella Wadle (Fayetteville); Caitlin Campbell, Halle Hamilton, Layla Hattan, and Caitlin Quickle (Fairfield); Sophia Edmisten and Riley Kattwinkel (Eastern Brown); Jaylie Parr (Whiteoak); Brycelyn Short (Ripley); and Haleigh Snider (Lynchburg).

Kennedy and Moore wee Co-Players of the Year, while McFarland shared the Coach of the Year award with Fairfield’s Marl Dettwiller.

2021 SHAC Softball Final Standings

Division I (Big School)

Eastern Brown 7-6

Ripley 6-7

Lynchburg 5-8

West Union 2-11

North Adams 0-13

Division II (Small School)

Fairfield 11-2

Fayetteville 11-2

Manchester 9-4

Peebles 8-5

Whiteoak 6-7