Nancy Stunich, 58, of Manchester, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born Nov. 11, 1962 in Palm Bay, Florida, daughter of the late Nora Agnus Shelton Young and Robert Woollard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Stunich; brother, Anthony Blythe; and a nephew, Billy Young.

She is survived by her children, Joshua Fitzgerald of Columbus, Alisa Haley and husband Scott of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Tyler Allums of Aberdeen; special niece that’s like a daughter, Kendra Young of Mayville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Hunter, Cameron, Nora, Nevaeh, Eastin, Weston, Ella, Paislee, Raelynn, Clayton, Jeremiah, Gabereal and Justice; great-grandsons, Fisher Haley and Zachary Kiser; siblings, Randy Stunich, Eric, Beth, Matthew and Todd Woollard; best friends, Maureen and Natalie.

Nancy will be cremated. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Doug Shelton will officiate.