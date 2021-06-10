NAHS hosting Pee-Wee Track Camp June 28-30

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Perhaps a first in the county, the North Adams High School Boys and Girls Track teams will be conduction a Pee-Wee Track Camp from June 28-20 at the high school.

Campers can expect a lot of fun activities as well as learning the basics of the events involved in track and field, and will be instructed by past and present NAHS track athletes. The camp will also include the opportunity for the campers to participate in a mock track and field event.

The cost of the camp is $30 and will run from 9-11 a.m. each of the three days.

For more information, contact Eric Toole at (937) 695-9411.