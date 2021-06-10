Melanie Wikoff, age 57 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her residence. Melanie was born June 30, 1963 in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Dale and Jane C. (Green) Wikoff.

Survivors include her sister Jamie Allen and Wesley of Lexington, Kentucky; cousins Velma Potts of Manchester, Jill Kennedy of Manchester, Matt Potts of West Union; and Kathy Tolle of West Union; and special Kids Brianna Beasley and Colton Thornburg of Manchester.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Bentonville School with Johnny Jones officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the Bentonville Harvest Festival.

