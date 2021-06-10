Greta I. Hughes, 91, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born Jan. 15, 1930 in Manchester, daughter of the late Estil and Mildred “Millie” Campton Grooms. She was the widow of the late Sam Nelson Hughes, who passed away in 2012.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Hughes of Klamath Falls, Oregon; grandson, Teagan Hughes; sister-in-law, Mary Hughes; cousins, Monica Gilliam and Kevin Shupert; and great-nephew, Zach Gilliam.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate. Cremation will take place after the funeral.

