Commissioners hold May 24, 25 meetings

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on May 24, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore. and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Chris Johnson. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session until 12 p.m. Chris Fite was introduced to the Commissioners as the new B ailiff.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

Donnie Swayne, Dog Warden, met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Fencing at the Dog and Kennel Department facility; Dog licensing checks; Daily run sheets.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Children First Program coordinator/MOU; Administrative Hearing Officer; Personnel; American Relief Plan Fund guidelines.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between thr Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Children First Council Program/Service Coordinator in the amount of $38,227 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to grant agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Children First Council in the amount of $174,815 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a service agreement with Kathy McChesney for general cleaning services at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities Inc. for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $2.90 per loaded mile as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and FRS Transportation, Inc. for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $2.90 per loaded mile and $0.205 dispatch fee as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and the Adams County Senior Citizens Council for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $2.90 per loaded mile as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Counseling Center, Inc. for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $2.63 per loaded mile as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Contract pertains to Counseling Center, Inc. clients only. Vote: All aye.

EMS Interim Director Adam Dozier met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Pike County EMS squads; Station run logs and statistics; Personnel; EMS Week update.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the status change of Justin Dotson and Renee Linback from full-time to part-time/PRN status with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective May 24, 2021 as recommended by EMS Interim Director Adam Dozier. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with AGM Energy Services for Tridium system upgrade for the Courthouse and Annex HVAC system. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to participate as a member of the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission in 2022 with county share being $5,263. Vote: all aye

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse Security Policy and Procedure Manual; Courthouse sidewalk quote; Highland County Water Company, Inc., coordination on grant projects; Strategic Plan; ARC Grant submission- Winchester Industrial Park waterline extension project, Phase I and Phase II; Courthouse upgrades/updates; Adams County Training Center Water First Policy; CDBG Grant project applications- Seaman Lion’s Park Rehabilitation and Manchester sidewalk project.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a policy to establish Water First Policy at the Adams County Training Center. Two water bottle filling stations donated by the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition will be installed onsite to promote water as the first choice of beverage. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to proceed with the ODSA Community Development Block Grant application for thr Seaman Lions Club Park Rehabilitation Project in the amount of $136,000 based on scoring ratings of submitted applications. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 11:38 a.m. with Prosecuting Attorney David Kelley to discuss potential litigation in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. President Ward reconvened the session at 12:08 p.m.

The Commissioners met with Chris Moore, Recorder, for the initiation of the Veteran ID Card Program. Mr. Bob McIntosh was the first Adams County Veteran to have a card issued under this new program.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 1:24 p.m. for the purpose of personnel (employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. President Ward reconvened the session at 2:37 p.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to award the bid for the OPWC Paving/2021 Various Roads to Brown County Asphalt at the bid price of $930,509.53 as recommended by Engineer Lee Pertuset. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the Courthouse Security Policy and Procedure Manual effective June 1, 2021. All admittance to the courthouse will be required through front doors and security checkpoint and alarms on the side doors will be reactivated at that time. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 3:30 p.m. for the purpose of personnel (employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. President Ward reconvened the session at 4:15 p.m.

The Board also discussed the following: American Relief Plan Fund guidelines; Courthouse upgrades-replacement of remaining windows, replacement of doors and sidewalks, painting of interior corridors, power washing of courthouse exterior; ADAMHS Board appointment; Dog Warden protocols and procedures.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on May 25, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore, and Ty Pell.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the additional appropriations of funds. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an agreement with CT Consultants for professional services on the Adams Lake Welcome Center Sewer Extension Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to amend Resolution 2021-141 for the date of hire for Jason Hayslip as Maintenance Supervisor to commence May 25, 2021.

Jason Hayslip, Maintenance Supervisor, met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse lawncare; Courthouse Security Policy and Procedure Manual; Updates/upgrades to the courthouse.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 9:53 a.m. for the purpose of personnel (employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). President Ward reconvened the session at 10:31 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an increase for Clerk Terri Crothers to $16.10 per hour as referenced in RES# 2015-184 in lieu of annual step raises effective June 17, 2021.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.