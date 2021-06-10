WAI Construction begins stripping the old asphalt from the front of the building, which will make way for green space. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The future Adams County Workforce Development and Training Center is beginning to take shape as renovations are expeditiously implemented both in and outside the structure.

After a bid was awarded to WAI Construction Company, of Piketon, Ohio, in late February, renovations began shortly after in April. Since renovations started, a plethora of items has been started or completed, such as erecting partition walls, underground plumbing, new lintels, select demolition, electrical rough-in, HVAC demolition, installing steel lintels, patching holes in the floor, starting the roofing, removing asphalt, continued electrical, forming curbs and tuck-pointing.

The company has also performed concrete reinforcement, changed out the side doors and has removed the roof units.

“When you walk into the double doors in the front of the building, you will see the reception area. To the left will be the student lounge area, where there will be tables and chairs. The first two classrooms will be Allied Health to the left coming in, which will be your STNA, CNAs, both classroom and labs. Going down the hall, you’ll have CNC Robotics, welding to the very back, and then an IT classroom where they can do CAD and different things in there. On the public side, they’ll have the restaurant component for the culinary classes, bakery and then you’ll have a public eat-in area. On the outside will also be a seating area for dine-out option,” said Economic and Community Development Director Holly Johnson.

At a later date, the facility may offer public classes such as cake decorating and cooking, among others.

“They’re going to finish painting the building, the new roof will go on, then the walls will start to go up once the wires are all pulled. It will start looking more like an institute at that point,” said Johnson.

Tentatively, the completion date has been slated for December 2021.

“I think it’s a great benefit to the county to fill that void. The Board of County Commissioners walks down there every Monday. They’re extremely ecstatic with it. They have been very vocal with the fact that we’re doing everything and we’re doing it right with this project, even adding a roof to create more dining. Our goal is to make this an asset to the county. We have the opportunity to make it one of the best buildings in Adams County, and every resident will be touched. It’s their building, just like the courthouse; it’s going to be the people’s building. They’re going to be able to see everything, and I’m hoping they go in there every day just to have coffee. There are naysayers, and we get it, but we can never fail if we don’t create it. No matter what happens, we have to do it. We have to give the residents of Adams County the option, the opportunity. It’s Adams County residents taking care of Adams Countians,” said Johnson.