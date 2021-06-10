By Allison Burton

In accordance with Governor Mike DeWine’s order, masks are no longer required in Adams County Public Library locations. However, we do encourage our patrons to wear one unless you are fully vaccinated. If you need a mask, we will provide one for you upon request, free of charge.

Come join our team. The Adams County Public Library currently has multiple positions available. If you’re looking for a full-time position with benefits, the Manchester Library is hiring a Library Assistant – Programmer. The programmer will be responsible for creating and executing library programs for children, teens, and adults, in addition to performing regular desk duties. This is a 40-hour per week position, which starts at $9.21 per hour. If you are seeking part-time employment, we also have positions open for a part-time Library Clerk and a part-time Library Page. The library clerk position includes paid time off, and both of these positions start at minimum wage. To view the full job description and requirements for each of these positions, visit our website: adamscolibrary.org. To apply for a position, drop off your resume and a completed application at any of the library locations. Send any questions Attn: Nick Slone, Executive Director at sloneni@adamscolibrary.org.

Get ready for an hour of chalk drawing fun. Children and teens are invited to join Sabrena at the Peebles Library from 11 a.m.- noon on Tuesday, June 15 for Sidewalk Chalk Art. Targeted for ages 3-17, participants in this program will be given chalk to decorate a personal section of sidewalk at the Peebles Library. Space is limited, so please sign up for this program by calling the Peebles Public Library at (937) 587-2085.

Library Resource Spotlight: No Wi-Fi? No problem. Remember that the Adams County Public Library has T-Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots you can borrow using your library card. Adults, ages 18 and up, can check out these devices for up to two weeks, enabling you to work remotely, access telehealth services, and participate in remote learning. Stop by your local library branch today to learn more or place one of these hotspots on hold using our online catalog. This service is made possible by a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), who partnered with Facebook and T-Mobile to help address the region’s digital divide.

Remember, from now until Aug. 12, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Summer Curbside Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under. In this program, each child is eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a kids craft kit, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from noon – 2 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s full name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Don’t forget to sign up for our “Tails and Tales” 2021 Summer Reading Program! Going on now until July 31, children, teens, and adults can sign up at your local library branch or online using Beanstack. Simply track your reading and activities to fun earn prizes!.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.