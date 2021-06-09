Spring track season ends at OHSAA State Meet

North Adams senior Karissa Buttelwerth hauls the baton as part of the 4 x 100 relay team competing last Friday in the OHSAA State Track Meet. (Photo by Garth Shanklin/Clermont Sun) Peebles freshman Payton Johnson missed by just .05 seconds of qualifying for the finals in the recent OHSAA State Track Meet. (Photo by Garth Shanklin/Clermont Sun)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For local schools, the spring sports season have come to a conclusion but for seven Adams County athletes, the season came to a close at the highest level of competition, the 2021 Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track Meet. Six young ladies from North Adams and another from Peebles took their talents to Westerville North High School last Friday and Saturday after qualifying with their performance at the regional level.

The best performance from the local girls came from North Adams junior Sierra Kendall. Competing in three events at the state meet, Kendall made an All-Ohio effort in the Girls Long Jump, placing third overall in the state, and breaking a school record with her jump of 17’3.5”. Competing in the Girls 300M Hurdles, Kendall placed fifth in the preliminaries, setting another school record there, then finished eighth in the Saturday finals with a time of 45.54.

Kendall was also part of the girls 4 x 100 relay team, joined by Karissa Buttelwerth, Hunter Grooms, and Ainsley Grooms. The quarter ran a race of 52.96 in the Friday preliminaries, which did not qualify then for the finals.

Buttelwerth was also part of the field in the Girls 200M Dash, where her time of 27.04 in the prelims was not good enough to advance her to the Saturday finals.

North Adams junior Myla Toole came into the state Girls 3200M Run as the regional champion, but didn’t have one of her best days at the state level. Toole finished 10th overall in the 3200, with a time of 11:36.48, a performance that did nothing to diminish her outstanding spring where she was All-SHAC in three events, district champion, regional champion, All-Academic Ohio, and a state qualifier.

Finally, Peebles freshman finished off an overall outstanding first high school sports year with an appearance in the state track meet, competing int he Girls 100M Dash. In the preliminaries, Johnson turned in a time of 12.67 and was so close to making it to the finals, falling short of the eighth and final spot by .05 seconds.