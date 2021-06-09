Esther Marie (Fite) Pennington, 83, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday June 6, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 8, 1938 in Jefferson Township in Adams County. She was preceded in death by parents, George Clinton Fite and Mamie Madeline (Murphy); love of her life, Thomas Daniel Pennington; one son, Gregory Thomas “Tommy” Pennington; three sisters, Faye Gifford, Kathleen Smith, and Thelma Lintz; and three brothers, Paul Fite, James “Jimmy” Fite, and Eugene “Slim” Fite.

Esther is survived by three daughters, Kathy Pennington, Leisa Pennington, and Sonya (Roger) Nehus, all of West Union; one son, David (Joanie) Pennington of Hillsboro; one adopted son, Viroj T. of West Union; eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was a dedicated homemaker for 22 years and a devoted mother to five children. She was “mother” to many. Anyone visiting her home was treated like family. She gave all to family, friends, and strangers, there was no end to her kindness. She always had a beaming smile on her face and left a good impression on everyone she met. Her family meant the world to her, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a devoted Christian of the Pentecostal Faith. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, taking great pride in her garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union..

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Terry Fite will officiate.

The public interment is at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery in Blue Creek.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.