The Turkey Season Obituary

By Tom Cross

Hopefully this is my last written word on the just passed Ohio turkey season. Since the news coming out of this season is so dire, I’ve decided it’s more of an obituary than a rundown of stats and numbers which don’t always tell the full story.

Ohio’s turkey season concluded May 30, which included the five northeastern counties that make up the Northeast Zone which opens a week later than the rest of Ohio and therefore closes a week later. The total number of turkeys harvested this past season in all of Ohio, including youth season, stands officially at 14,541 birds, a nearly 19 percent drop in the state wild turkey take according to ODNR. Adams County hunters bagged 358 gobblers witnessing a steep 15 percent decline in the turkey harvest.

Statewide, adult gobblers accounted for 82 percent of the harvest, 16 percent were juvenile (jakes), and 173 bearded hens were taken. 61,135 turkey permits were sold during the spring season.

To put this in proper perspective, new this year, Ohio turkey hunters were granted an additional weekend of hunting thus giving hunters an additional two days of season. Normally that would have upped the number of turkeys tagged, but these are not normal times for wild turkeys as their numbers continue to slide across their respected range.

“Wild turkey populations appear to have declined in much of the eastern U.S. including Ohio,” said Ohio Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “The Division of Wildlife, in consultation with the Ohio Wildlife Council, other state wildlife agencies, and our non-government wildlife partners will be examining if further conservation measures are needed to stabilize and improve Ohio’s wild turkey population”

Through the grapevine and with those in the know it looks like the Division of Wildlife is beginning to take this seriously and with almost certainty turkeys hunters can expect some changes in next year’s regulations. Gone will probably be the two-bird bag limit, perhaps a shortened fall season which currently runs over a month-and-a half long in which hen turkeys can be legally taken in 70 out of 88 Ohio Counties. I might suggest that to qualify for a fall turkey season the spring harvest must exceed 300 birds, which would cut the number of counties open to fall season down significantly or at least enact a temporary measure to protect the egg laying hen population.

Turkey populations in Ohio have been on the decline for a number of years since the all-time high of 26,156 birds tagged in 2001. What this past season’s numbers show is a nearly 45 percent drop since the turkey hunting heydays of the late 90’s.

Brown County has a new wildlife officer replacing officer Eric Lamb, who patrolled the county’s woods and waterways since 2011. Office Lamb has been promoted to Wildlife Officer Supervisor and will now oversee Preble, Butler, Hamilton, Clermont, and Brown counties. Taking up new duties in Brown County will be officer Ben Smith. Smith is a high school graduate from Sheridan High School in Perry County and a recent graduate of Hocking College with a degree in Wildlife Management. Smith is also a graduate from the Central Ohio Technical College Police Academy.

Don’t forget Free Fishing Days in Ohio are set for June 19-20. That would be a good excuse to take somebody fishing and it won’t cost them a thing.