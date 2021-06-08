ACRMC offering low-cost health screenings during June

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is offering low-cost health screenings during the month of June.

“The low-cost health screenings that are offered in June are part of an ongoing effort to address access to care in our community,” said Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “We are particularly excited that we can offer these services to the community at all ACRMC locations.”

The low-cost health screening will include a comprehensive blood screening for $35.00. The comprehensive blood screening includes glucose, BUN, creatinine, albumin, sodium, potassium, chloride, carbon dioxide, calcium, T. protein, T. bilirubin, ALT, AST, alkaline, phosphatase, cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL, HDL, TSH, CBC, and HgbA1C. Additional screenings include PSA (prostate specific antigen) for $12.00 and TST (testosterone) for $12.00.

The low-cost health screenings are offered at Adams County Regional Medical Center located at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, Ohio, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. In addition, the ACRMC Family Medicine locations in Georgetown, West Union, and Winchester are offering the low-cost health screenings. Screenings will be available at the Georgetown location Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; the West Union location Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. = 5 p.m., as well as, Monday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 7 p.m.; and the Winchester location Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. The low-cost health screenings will also be available at the ACRMC Peebles Draw Station location at 25800 State Rte. 41 in Peebles, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Appointments are not needed for the screening.

A 12-hour fast is recommended for the comprehensive blood screening (only water, black coffee, unsweet tea, and scheduled medications.) Diabetics should consult physicians regarding fasting.

To learn more about the low cost health screenings, please call (937) 386-3400 or visit acrmc.com.