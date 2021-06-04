Six locals named to SHAC All-Conference Baseball Team

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The baseball coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference met last month to nominate and elect the members of the 2021 All-Conference Baseball Team. Eighteen young men were selected as All-Conference players, one-third of them coming from Adams County schools- three from North Adams, two from Manchester, and one from Peebles. West Union did not have any representatives on the All-SHAC squad.

From North Adams, it was seniors Cade Meade, Seth Meade, and R.J. Taylor who were honored as All-Conference players, senior Kyle Reaves and junior Jackson Poole from Manchester, and sophomore Zane Porter from Peebles. All of the seniors from the county who were selected have already made commitments to continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level.

Taylor led the Green Devils with a blistering .469 average for the spring, as North Adams finished 12-10 for the season. The versatile Taylor played outfield, pitched, and was behind the plate late in the season. Taylor racked up 12 extra-base hits and led the Devils with three home runs, while driving in 29 with a .667 slugging percentage. On the mound, he went 1-1 with a 4.33 earned run average and has committed to play baseball at Bluefield State College in West Virginia.

Seth Meade hit .424 for the Devils in 2021, tallying 28 hits in 66 at-bats, while driving in 11 and scoring 27 runs, hitting out of the two-hole in the North Adams lineup. On the mound, Seth was 3-4 with a 4.42 ERA and earlier this spring committed to play collegiate baseball at Wright State-Lake.

Cade Meade swung the bat at a .406 clip for the Green Devils this spring, 26 hits in 64 official at-bats. Cade scored 19 runs and drove in 20 with a .500 slugging percentage, spending most of his time manning the first base position. Along with his twin brother, Cade also signed his letter of intent this spring to play collegiate baseball at Wright-State Lake.

It was a successful season for the Manchester Greyhounds, who won a Division IV sectional championship and finished 16-11, and they were led at the plate by the big bat of first baseman.pitcher Jackson Poole. Poole hot .421 for the season, collecting 32 hits in 76 official plate appearances. Poole also led the Hounds with 36 runs batted in and 14 extra-base hits. He scored 27 runs and posted a .671 slugging percentage and an impressive .494 on-base percentage.

Also garnering All-Conference honors from Manchester was senior catcher Kyle Reaves, who batted .300 for the season and provided invaluable leadership to the underclassmen on the Greyhound squad. Reaves drove home 12 runs and had six extra-base hits and scored 23 runs as the Hounds put together a winning season. Reaves will also continue his baseball career at the next level, signing earlier in the spring to play baseball at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky.

The Peebles Indians also had a fine season, finishing tied for second in the small school division of the conference, and they were led by pitcher Zane Porter, who was named to the SHAC All-Conference Team. Porter was outstanding on the mound and at the plate for the Indians in 2021, and will be a key returnee to the team next spring. The highlight of Porter’s season came when he tossed a no-hitter in a Peebles win over Lynchburg.

The remainder of the 2021 SHAC All-Conference Baseball team includes: Landon Barnett, Ian Griffith, and Lukin Roades (Whiteoak); Wyatt Collins and Cade Miller (Fairfield); Spencer Gray (Ripley); Ben Gunter (Fayetteville); Wyatt Haupt, Ethan Tracy, and Colton Vaughn (Eastern Brown); and Patrick Meddock and Chase Smaltz (Lynchburg).

Eastern Brown’s Colton Vaughn was chosen as the SHAC Player of the Year, while the Coaches of the Year were Whiteoak’s Chris Veidt and Eastern Brown’s Steve Goetz.

All of the above honorees were recognized at the SHAC Spring Sports Awards, held on May 24 at Eastern Brown High School.

2021 SHAC Baseball Standings

Division I (Big School)

Eastern Brown 10-3

North Adams 9-4

Lynchburg 7-6

Ripley 2-11

West Union 0-13

Division II (Small School)

Whiteoak 10-3

Peebles -8-5

Manchester 8-5

Fairfield 7-6

Fayetteville 4-9