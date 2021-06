Peebles Elementary School recently honored its Students of the Month for May 2021. They are pictured above, in no particular order: Sophis Watson, Gavin Campbell, Jackson Rady, Danni Fizer-Attinger, Parker Sexton, Isaac Chamblin, Lyla McCleese, Kendi Minton, Brantley Myers, Kinley Ralston, Sabbath Deakyne, Lilli Cooper, Layla Musser, Tyler Smith, Laikin Newman, Kendall Myers, Makayla Bowling, Kaiden Fortner, Cameron Helton, Alyssa Jones, Audri Wolford, and Beau Arey. (Provided photos)