The West Union Village Council met on May 25 for a final discussion on the food truck permit and a new drug treatment facility. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

West Union Village Council met on May 25 for a final discussion on the food truck permit and a new drug treatment facility.

A motion by Councilman Randy Brewer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on May 11, 2021, was seconded by Councilman Jason Francis, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilwoman Donna Young to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Councilman Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Randy Brewer to approve Resolution 2021-9 Amending 2021 Appropriations — 5201 Sewer Operating $220,000 was seconded by Councilman Steve Rothwell, the council agreed.

“We need to do this because we need to start paying on the wastewater plant loans now, and I didn’t foresee this when we were making out the budget, because we’ve always paid after we’ve finished a project. We’re not doing that this time, so we need to raise this by $220,000 to start paying the debt,” said Village Clerk Tanya Johnson.

The public hearing for the 2022 budget was set for Tuesday, June 22, 2021, during the regular meeting at 7 p.m.

At the last meeting on May 11, the council was approached about speeding issues on Evergreen Drive behind Save-a-Lot. To address this problem, the council decided to move forward with placing speed limit signs on the road.

In his report, Village Administrator Jerry Kirker announced that after further investigation, speed limit signs had already been placed for a year.

“We’ll keep monitoring it for another month or so and see what happens,” said West Union Police Chief Tim Sanderson.

Francis reiterated the proposed permit and parking process regarding food trucks.

“Anywhere in the village, a food truck owner can park- private property, public property. If they live outside of the village, or their business is registered is outside of the village — this is what I’m recommending — they have to pay a $25/monthly permit fee. If they do live in the village, it would be free; however, they would still have to get a permit. We recommend that they do that yearly. Moving on to courthouse parking, I’m recommending that Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., [only] the two front parking spots [be used]. Anytime after 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, they could park — I think it’s Market Street — in those two parking places in front. On the weekend, they can park anywhere in that space any time of day. They have to have their own trash cans, and the fairgrounds will not be included in that. We can discuss this further, or I could just propose an ordinance,” said Francis.

Kirker said to move forward with the ordinance.

“This is the new [drug treatment] facility that’s going to be built behind the old Copeland Plant. It’s going to be across from the new ODOT facility. [Patients] will come in for the appointment and they leave. It’s like a doctor’s office,” said Kirker.

The property is currently owned by Singletrack Properties, LLC, from Lakeside Park, Ky.

“They bought 36 acres. All they’re promoting there are medical facilities of any kind,” said Kirker.

Kent Bryan of CT Consultants reported that bidding for the Panhandle Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project would go live in the newspaper the following day.

“Justin Spires is doing a fundraiser [ride] on June 5 for the two children that got burnt here in the county. Our problem is that we don’t have enough manpower to man all those streets,” said Sanderson. The motorcade will arrive through West Union around 4 p.m.

Kirker suggested that the West Union Fire Dept. and West Union Life Squad provide assistance.

West Union Life Squad Asst. Chief Dani Studebaker reported 121 runs for May with 838 for the year; West Union Fire Dept. has had 179.

A motion by Rothwell to approve the purchase of new Baldwin Group software for Mayor’s Court was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Rothwell to enter into an executive session regarding personnel was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.