Get ready for some summer reading! The Adams County Library’s Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” started Tuesday, June 1 and will end Saturday, July 31. Children, teens, and adults can sign up online via Beanstack or by visiting their local library branch to receive a physical reading log. Simply read books and track your reading to earn prizes.

The reading goals for each age group are:

–Kids (0-9) = 300 pages

–Teens (10-17) = 600 pages

–Adults (18+) = 1,000 pages

In addition to physical books, eBooks and audiobooks also count toward your reading goal. For young children, books read to them will also count. Check out Hoopla Digital and OverDrive for fascinating eBooks and audiobooks.

The libraries will also resume our in-person summer programming this year, including outdoor storytimes and family programs.

The Curbside Summer Food Service Program is for ages 18 and under. Children, teens, and caregivers can pick up 7 nutritious meals along with a craft kit from their local branch once a week. This program will last until Thursday, Aug. 12 from 12 – 2 p.m. This program is provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance, an equal opportunity provider. The schedule by branch is listed below:

• West Union Library: Monday

• Peebles Library: Tuesday

• North Adams Library: Wednesday

• Manchester Library: Thursday

The sponsors who support the Summer Reading Program include the State Library of Ohio, Institute of Museum and Library Services, Friends of the Manchester Library, Friends of the North Adams Library, Friends of the West Union Library, the Peebles Magazine Club, and many local businesses.