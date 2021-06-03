Rio Grande announces MBB Shootout/Camp dates

News Release

The University of Rio Grande men’s basketball program has announced its 2021 summer camp and shootout schedule.

The highlight of the slate is the RedStorm Basketball Camp, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 20-Wednesday, June 23. The individual camp is for boys only, age 10-17.

Cost is $275 per camper, with a $100 deposit required. Fees include lodging, all-you-can-eat meals, a reversible camp jersey and camp t-shirt, a locker room tour for pre-registered campers and the chance to interact with college basketball players and coaches.

The camp emphasizes offensive and defensive fundamentals, team play and work ethic.

There will also be team and individual competitions and championships.

An Elite Camp is also scheduled for Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Newt Oliver Arena on the Rio campus. The camp is open to boys in grades 8-12, as well as to unsigned seniors, and the cost is $60.

Seven different summer shootouts – three of which have already been filled – are also planned for June. Shootouts which remain open include June 12 and 19 for varsity/junior varsity teams and June 9 and 18 for junior high/middle school teams

Cost is $200 per team for the varsity/JV shootouts and $175 for the junior high/middle school events.

Online registration is available through the men’s basketball link on the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Registration forms are also available in the lobby of the Lyne Center during regular business hours.

Registration forms/checks should be mailed to University of Rio Grande Men’s Basketball, 218 North College Avenue, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to University of Rio Grande Men’s Basketball.

For more information, contact the men’s basketball office at (740) 245-7294 or (740 ) 245-7295, 1-800-282-7201 (ext. 7294), or send e-mail to ccistaro@rio.edu.