Judy Louise Minton, age 75, passed away on June 2, 2021 at the UC Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born May 23, 1946 to the late Milford and Martha Baldwin of Manchester, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Minton in 1968; three infant brothers, Jessie, Ronald, and Donald; brother, Wes Baldwin; and two granddaughters, Erica Hendrickson and Sami Jo Minton.

She is survived by three children, Lisa Adams of Russellville, Brian (Taresa) Minton of Hillsboro, and Ali Minton of Cherry Fork; one grandson, Steven Adams of Russellville, who called her “Nana;” one sister, Shelby Tumbleson of Bentonville; brothers, Kenny of West Union, David, Larry, and Kelvin Baldwin of Manchester; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.

Judy was a hair stylist for 34 years, loved her flower gardens, liked to read, and spend time with her family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. A private graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Cherry Fork cemetery.

