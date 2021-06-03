Ballengee Foundation hosts MHS Alumni Softball Game

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021 Manchester Alumni & Friends Softball Game was hosted by the Karen L. Ballengee Educational Foundation on Sunday, May 30, with shirts for all the participants donated by Manchester’s own Threads and Inks.

This past Memorial Day weekend was a community event filled weekend in Manchester that included Saturday’s parade of MHS Alumni and the current youth league baseball and softball teams. After the parade a Meet the Teams Event was held at S&G Pizza, with a Cruise-In of live music and vendor booths lining 2nd Street.

The weekend concluded on Sunday at the softball field with the Alumni & Friends Softball Game, that also included a Home Run Derby, won by Stephen Butt (pictured at the left) for the second consectuove time.

Players in the Alumni Game are pictured above: Front row, from left, Dustin Spires, Amanda Collins, Jennifer Himes, Aaliyah Smith, McKenzie Smith, Tabitha Spires, Josie Campbell, Katie Sandlin, Morgan Johnson Elizabeth Stevens, Ashley Fox, and Teresa Blythe; Back Row, from left, Jason Bagley, Josh Curtis, Logan Bell, Allen Crabtree, Stephen Butt, Frank Fisher, Jeremy Fogle, Nick Hoskins, Colton Thornburg, Wesley McClure, Luke Thompson, Nick Neria, Jacob Calvert, Kelly Havens, Bryce Flack, Todd Roe, Landon Reed, Roddy Farley, Brian Newland, and Jeremy Fox.