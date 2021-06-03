By Allison Burton

You can now sign up for our 2021 Summer Reading Program. Children, teens, and adults can sign up for our “Tails and Tales” themed Summer Reading Program at their local library branch or online via Beanstack. Simply track the number of pages you read in order to earn prizes.

The reading completion goals for each age group are as follows: Kids (0-9) = 300 pages; Teens (10-17) = 600 pages; and Adults (18+) = 1,000 pages. Physical books, eBooks, and audiobooks all count toward your reading goal, and for young children, books read to them will also count. In addition, you can complete eight fun activities on your reading log to win a prize. We would like to thank the sponsors who support the Summer Reading Program, including the Friends of the Manchester Library, Friends of the North Adams Library, Friends of the West Union Library, the Peebles Magazine Club, and many local businesses.

To kick off our “Tails and Tales” 2021 Summer Reading Program, join us for our Family Traditions Animal Adventures Petting Zoo. Ryen Shiveley and some of his animal ambassadors will visit each library branch so you can meet and learn more about their fascinating creatures. Each library will have different animals showcased, and each library’s program will be on different days from 10 a.m. – noon. The dates this program will be at each library are as follows: West Union Library (937-544-2591) – Monday, June 7; Peebles Library (937-587-2085) – Tuesday, June 8; North Adams Library (937-386-2556) – Wednesday, June 9; and Manchester Library (937-549-3359) – Thursday, June 10. Space is limited, so secure your spot by calling your local library using the phone numbers above. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Along with the start of our Summer Reading Program is the beginning of our Summer Curbside Meal Service Program. In this program, children ages 18 and under are eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, along with a kids craft kit. Like in our Curbside After School Meal Program, parents as well as caregivers can pick up meals for their children. These free meals are available for pickup from noon – 2 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Library Resource Spotlight: If you want to learn a new language, try Transparent Language Online. Choose from more than 120 languages including Spanish, Chinese, Hebrew, German, and many more. You’ll take courses that are designed to build your listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Not only can you access this site via your web browser, you can also learn on the go with the Transparent Language mobile app. There are also specifically designed language courses available for children ages six and up. To start learning, visit the Transparent Language Online link on our website: adamscolibrary.org.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.