ACOVSD inside millage meeting full of tension

In the role of a concerned citizen, Holly Johnson spoke at the May 14 special ACOVSD Board meeting, voicing her opinions on the inside millage controversy. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Ohio Valley Board of Education held a special meeting on May 24 to receive more public input on moving inside millage.

Steve Wolfe, who has been in the building industry for 20 years, was hired in 2008 to serve as the facilities manager. Wolfe gave a financial presentation of the district.

The Administration Office is 24 years old, was built in 1997, and has 31,200 sq/ft of asphalt roads and parking. The Bus Garage is 75 years old, was built in 1946, is 12,124 sq/ft with 77,000 sq/ft of asphalt and gravel parking. The CTC is 43 years old, was built in 1978, is 83,878 sq/ft, with 151,000 Sq. Ft of asphalt roads and parking space.

The newly acquired and renovated Exceptional Education Building is 43 years old, was built in 1978, is 3,000 sq/ft, with 25,900 Sq. Ft. roadway and parking.

“North Adams, Peebles, and West Union Elementary are very similar. They were built in 2009, they’re 11 years old. North Adams is a 90,000 sq/ft building, the other two are close to that. Solar power that we’ve implemented into them. North Adams has a sewage lift station with it, there are 69 different heat pumps. All three of these buildings are geothermal, so each one has over 30,000ft of underground piping. 150,000 sq/ft of parking lot around them to maintain,” said Wolfe.

North Adams is in the top 3% of the nation in terms of energy efficiency.

In one of the slides he presented, Wolfe provided an ASHRAE Equipment Life Expectancy Chart. ASHRAE is a building industry organization that, among other things, monitors and predicts expected life expectancy for common commercial building components.

“Of note here, is that a lot of these items, the lifespan of the items, our high schools are over 20 years old, our elementary schools are 11 years old, and a lot of these building components are getting near the end of their lifecycle or, in many cases, we’ve exceeded the lifecycle and they’re due to fail. They’re the types of things that you don’t want to wait until they fail to address, you want to be in front of that curve,” said Wolfe.

About the district facilities:

— Over 1 million square feet of asphalt roads and parking lots

— Over 190 individual parking lot lights

— 1,418 individual air filters for HVAC equipment

— 95,040 linear feet of underground piping for geothermal systems ( 18 miles)

— Over 500 acres of grounds

— Over 300 heat pumps, 17 industrial boilers, 66 industrial air handling units, over 250 variable air volume units, 50 cabinet unit heaters, four sewage lift stations, and six solar arrays producing over 1 million kWh annually.

“Planned maintenance could be things that we know from our ASHRAE charts are at the end of their lifecycle, things we know that are at the end of their lifecycle because we’re throwing so much money into repairing them, things that we’re mandated to replace, such as our elevators in our high school. These certainly aren’t everything that we know that we’re going to have to fix or replace,” said Wolfe.

Planned maintenance totals:

2021: $1.3 million

2022: $1.4 million

2023: $1.5 million

2024: $1.5 million

“Again, this is planned maintenance. This is not unplanned things that will happen, this is not the cost involved in preventative maintenance,” said Wolfe.

Projected Annual Facilities Operational and Maintenance Cost:

— Total Sq. Ft: 711,790 Sq. Ft (Excludes outbuildings, barns, concession stands etc.)

— Average age of school buildings w/CTC: 21 Years (School Buildings Only)

— Average age excluding CTC: 17.5 Years (School Buildings Only)

— Total annual utility cost: $658,857 ($0.92 per sq/ft) (National Average: $1.56 Sq. Ft, $1,110,392)

— Annual planned O & M expenditures: $1,488,000

— Unplanned and continuing maintenance average: $699,568

— Less avoided maintenance thru replacement (-35%): -$314,848

— Less 034 maintenance fund : -$288,000

– Projected Annual O and M Cost: $ 2,243,577

“If you own a building for 40 years, the cheapest part about that building is building it. 20 percent of the cost can be attributed to architect, design and construction. You’ll spend almost triple that cost in the next 39 years going forward in operational costs, maintenance, repairs, capital outlay, utilities and janitorial,” said Wolfe.

How ACOVSD Has Operated Efficiently:

— Built our elementary schools and provided upgrades to our CTC and high schools through a partnership with the OSFC (OFCC) wherein local taxpayers only had to pay 13 percent of the cost of design and construction.

— We have operated our school buildings with significantly less janitorial and maintenance staff than that prescribed by the OSFC’s maintenance plan for our district. With 14 fewer employees, it’s an annual savings of over $900,000.

— Made investments in energy efficiency

— Pursued and received over $170,817 in energy rebate checks through energy-saving incentive programs from American Electric Power. $12,150 $104,756.60 $53,910.61

— Currently operate our school facilities at a utility rate that is 64 cents less per square foot than the national average for k-12 schools avoiding $451,535 annually in utility spending.

— Reduction of outsourced maintenance

Summary of Savings and Cost Avoided:

— $900,000 annual cost avoided in lower-than-recommended staffing levels

— $451,535 annual utility and equipment life-cycle savings

— $100,000 annual reduction in outsourced maintenance

: $1,451,535 annually

— Utility Rebates and SREC sales (one-time payments):$221,858.21

“Ohio law and the Ohio Constitution provide governmental entities with ways to increase revenues without going to a public vote. The state of Ohio can increase the state income tax, increase the state sales tax, increase cigarette tax, alcohol taxes, gasoline taxes and place registration fees on your vehicles; all increases and all without a public vote. The Adams County commissioners can increase the county sales tax, increase gasoline taxes, place registration fees on vehicles, increase hotel and motel lodging taxes; all tax increases without a public vote. Your local townships place vehicle registration fees on your cars without a public vote,” said ACOVSD Treasurer and Financial Advisor Brian Switzer.

School districts are allowed to move inside millage, he said.

“However, this Board of Education is in a unique position. They can move inside millage and actually reduce your taxes. If this board moves inside millage, the amount of taxes you pay next January for school district operations will be less than the amount of taxes paid this coming July. Further, over 145 districts in the state have moved some or all of their inside millage, including our neighbors. One big item to keep in mind: the moving of inside millage cannot be used for salaries or operational costs,” said Switzer.

Without additional resources, Switzer cited two options.

“We can allow the buildings to go unrepaired, and accelerate the end of their useful life, or we can take millions of dollars from the educational side of the program for the next 10 to 15 years to address these needs,” said Switzer.

Addressing the board in the last meeting on May 10, Holly Johnson once again approached the podium.

“A previous tax levy that was for the construction of the high schools should [not] be twisted around and used as a way to secure permanent funding with taxpayers’ dollars, nor was it intended to have a portion of our taxpayer dollars so graciously given back to us while the school board keeps 2.5 mills on top of the permanent .5 mills that they already have from the elementary school’s construction levy for maintenance. This would leave 3 mils permanently for the school board to use. If this continues as intended, this will not only break the trust of the taxpayers, it will most likely ensure those who are up for re-election may not be voted back in,” said Johnson.

The residents in Adams County respect the schools and support you when you give them a chance to do so, she said.

“I know that you are permitted to do this by the Ohio Revised Code, but just because you can do something does not mean you should do something. I was able to pull the school district’s five-year forecast and other reports from the Ohio Department of Education. You’re 2020 yearly expenditures show that over $45 million were spent out and at the end of the year you had an ending cash balance of $19 million. Not everyone needs a slush fund, and that is what it looks like to the taxpayers that read these state reports,” said Johnson.

In response, Switzer stated: “The District must maintain at least $10 million in the bank at all times to cover its expenditure cycle. Further, this one day in time the June 30, cash balance does not reflect all the commitments for the summer remodeling and cleaning, ordering of supplies, computers, etc. that occurs over the summer that this balance is used for so everything is ready for the students to return in August.”

It’s insulting for the board to suggest that not moving forward with this decision will impact the quality of the children’s education, she said.

“The school already receives poor rating year after year from the state and is classified as a distressed school because of the poor grades. Even with all the money, you have received from the tax levy, the school ratings have been poor and are continually dropping. Based on your reports to the state 80 percent of your budget goes toward personnel. The superintendent just received a 2.5 percent raise and a four-year contract; the treasurer received a raise as well,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, the treasurer and superintendent positions are the highest paid in the district.

In response, Switzer stated: “In most district’s this is true. However, in Adams County Ohio Valley Schools, there are 10 other administrators besides the superintendent, and at least one teacher who is paid more than the Treasurer.”

“If your budget is so distressed, why are you handing out large raises? Why did you purchase a $600,000 farm that will only benefit a portion of your students? Why is the board lo9oking to make another large exorbitant purchase for a bus garage and additional land? This appears like a mismanagement of your budget. The board was fully aware that the levy will come to an end. It’s not the taxpayer’s fault that the board did not plan accordingly,” said Johnson.

It is not right to set up a permanent fund from taxpayer’s dollars, she said.

“That was not what the levy was originally intended for. The levy was for the construction of the schools. That has been completed and the payments will cease at the end of this year. If you need money for maintenance, the only thing to do is bring it back to the voters. If you give them a chance, they will do the right thing and so should you,” said Johnson.

Susan Powell, another previous speaker, approached the board next.

“I spoke at the last meeting. We were invited to leave after we spoke so that we didn’t have to stay for the boring stuff. I heard that the boring stuff was granting raises. While I wouldn’t deny a hard-working person a raise, the timing was in poor taste. We just heard a woe-is-me story about needing to keep our tax dollars to fund things and then you [gave the] okay [for] raises. That tells me that you already have money in the budget and that mine and the rest of Adams County money wasn’t needed so desperately that you have to sneak in the back door and take it, or the other scenario is that you were never planning on giving our money back and that you are already spending it,” said Powell.

In response, Switzer stated: “No raises were granted at that meeting. Some employees had their contracts renewed, but no raises were granted.”

“I challenge you to prove that you are not already spending the money by putting it back on the ballot to be voted on by the people you are taking the money from. If you do this, you are taking money from young people who never had a chance to vote on this because they were too young at the time to vote, but are now of age and getting penalized for something they never voted on,” said Powell.

Powell said we voted in good faith to help fund the schools.

“We were told that we would get our money back when the schools were paid for. Was that a lie just to get us to pay for it? If you don’t put this back on the ballot, then I will never vote in a positive manner for anything for the schools again because my trust will be gone. Put it back on the ballot where it belongs. Earn my trust,” said Powell.

To view the meeting in its entirety visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUdTI6iU69w&t=32s.

The board completed the other agenda items. With no more business before the board, the meeting was adjourned.

Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.