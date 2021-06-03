A busy, busy month

My memory recalls that a farm was always a busy place to grow up. It never mattered what time of year it was, there always seemed a lot to do. With the change in the seasons some of the chores would change or alter but they never went away. Now here I am now having been off the farm for quite a long time and even moving into retirement and still there are more chores for us all to do. It might be good we have a few things to keep us on our feet and moving around and still responsible, to a point.

Even though we stayed busy, it never seemed to fail that the month of May was the busiest time of the year to me. On the average and for the most part when we hit May, the weather makes things ready to be worked up and planted for a starter. When I was, growing up, farming was much different than it is now. We started in late March or April plowing up the fields for corn and in those days, it took a long while to just get the ground plowed. Then you went back over the same ground to drag it down so the plowed ground was flatter to work. Then you went over the same ground again to disc the ground and create a good seed bed and if you had not gone over the same fields, you took a corn planter and sow your crop.

These days they do not even plow the land, instead they use a no-tilling of the land and do all of the above listed steps at one time. (Just where was this when I was bouncing repeatedly on the same piece of ground?) What I have just described was not enough to keep a fellow busy that was only part of May. As you were planting the corn, you were also spending time raisng tobacco beds so you could finish the month setting tobacco. As I have said before tobacco is a fragile pant and a labor-intensive crop all-in- one.

Most Mays can become more on the dry side and if that was the case, the farmer had to water his tobacco beds almost daily. With most all of your time being taken stirring up the soil and planting and in there planting some garden and of course feeding and caring for livestock, there just isn’t much time left to water a tobacco bed.

We loaded large barrels either on to our pickup truck or onto a box bed wagon that had sides and would hold the water barrels in place. It seems to me that our barrels would hold about six hundred gallons. With the barrels, we had a gasoline water pump along with an intake hose and a hose to spray the water out. It seemed we always had a good pond or spring or creek to pump out of that would be near where we had placed our beds, which was part of why you picked the spots you did.

It would take a few loads of water to soak the beds well enough so that they would be good and damp. It was always at the end of the day when this chore was carried out. By the time we got around to this we were tired and had been out in the sun and dust all day so if you got soaked while watering the beds you certainly did not mind in the least. In fact, on most any evening a person might even look forward to this chore, as neatness did not count all that much. Spill some water, not a problem.

When May rolled around it felt to me like our tractors and our neighbors seemed to be always running from dawn to dusk. To see a farmer standing on a tractor only meant he had been working at what he was about much longer than even he wished to do. Another sign it was the busiest time of the year was when traveling Fruit Ridge Road you might easily meet more tractors on the road than cars or trucks.

You see there are only so many days in May and that pretty much set the amount of time you had to complete what you needed to do. So it didn’t matter just how much you did or didn’t want to spend getting a new season under way in the proper way, here was just how many you were going to get and even less if it rained. Do not get me wrong as I truly enjoyed being out there placing the farm into full forward motion.

To be a part of the scene that made up May was the place you really wanted to be. These days just caring for my yard and shrubs and maybe a small garden, it feels very much on the small side but I still feel some of how it used to feel. I don’t water tobacco beds so I don’t get all wet or get to enjoy being down around a pond on a calm May evening when it is a perfect time to be out and feeling you are very much a part of the past. These days I feel a part of it by riding a lawn mower or fertilizing or watering a few plants. Actually, these days they are more of reminders than chores and it just does not feel much like I am in the race to get it all done in a 31-day stretch. In fact, I watch big farm equipment pass by my house headed to some place where he will use that equipment and put out their crop with a no-till. I will just watch and remind myself I do not get so sore in the tractor seat that I have to stand up.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If interested he has two books that are for sale and you can get them by contacting him at houser 734@yahoo.com. Or just write to him at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106., orr they can be purchased through Amazon.