West Union Life Squad desperate for funds

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The West Union Life Squad is desperate for funding after financial blows from COVID-19 and levy funds are sucked into Adams County EMS.

“We collect $120,000 a year out of the $232,381.44 that is collected in our jurisdiction [on the levy]. We’ve asked [the Commissioners] a few times about extra money. I believe the last time [Asst. Chief] Danni [Studebaker] and I were up there, they told us to wait until the new levy, to see what it did, which it passed — but, we haven’t heard anything else from them since then. The council is kind of pushing us to do something because of funding. We have trouble with funding and squad issues,” said West Union Village Administrator Jerry Kirker.

According to a report from the Adams County Auditor’s Office, the ambulance/EMS tax levy for the 2019 tax year paid out only $120,000 in 2020 to the West Union Life Squad. Manchester EMS received $120,000.

In comparison, Adams County EMS received $529,953.10.

“Our budget for the West Union Life Squad is about $400,000 a year. That’s about the biggest budget I can fix for them; I’ve had to shortcut some of it. Their budget isn’t very big compared to other peoples. I’m hoping we collect everything I budget for. This is soft-billing, Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. That’s where they get their funding from, other than the village sometimes has to help them. It’s just what I’m hoping in the budget year they’re going to bring in,” said Kirker. This $400,000 budget counts for two operating squads.

“We don’t bring in anywhere near what is billed after the mandatory Medicare/Medicaid cuts. Last year, we billed $1,354,806.16 and we actually brought in $308,027.24. That’s the type of cuts that we have. By the time you do all of your Medicare and Medicaid cuts, what we bill for and what we actually bring in — it’s always close to what we normally budget — but this year being down 400 runs is going to be a lot different,” said Studebaker.

The total budget for Adams County EMS with their $300,000 projected revenue report for the current year in soft-billing total to $829,953.10.

“Since COVID-19 has started, our run volume is down. This year, it’s down almost 400 runs so far, which decreases our billing money. That’s less income that’s brought in as far as billing goes. Medicare has put a freeze on payments trying to make adjustments to how they feel things need to be paid with COVID-19. They are supposed to reimburse us once they get everything figured out, but right now we’re not even collecting our Medicare payments. That really hurts right now, too,” said Studebaker.

The lack of funding, and the blows of COVID-19, have disadvantaged the West Union Life Squad in more ways than one; in a lot of cases, affecting employees and the safety and operation of their squad units.

“A lot of it I think is the full-time versus the volunteer. There’s a huge pay difference between the two. The northern part of the county has full-time staff, which get vacation time, sick time, OPERS. They have a lot more benefits than we do. Staffing is a little easier, because they do 24/48’s, versus volunteers who sometimes work up to 90 hours,” said Studebaker.

Several employees work seven to eight 12-hour shifts a week.

“We can’t compete with pay, and that extra $112,381 would make a huge difference. Several of us there haven’t had any type of raise in five years now, and after COVID-19, it’s very well deserved. It’s definitely not that our Council wouldn’t love to give us a raise, it’s just the funding isn’t there. But more importantly, the biggest thing is maintenance on the squads. We desperately needed a new squad, and we finally did get one ordered, but we really need two. Things like that make a huge difference. That $112,000 a year would make a huge difference in a lot of different ways,” said Studebaker.

Recently, West Union Life Squad suffered the loss of a squad.

“Then we lost a truck last week, lost a motor in one. Now we have a loaner from Ripley. They have been very generous to allow us to use their squad until our new squad arrives [waiting on a computer chip],” said Kirker.

They were good enough to loan us a truck, he said.

“We have been blessed that when we were down to one truck Manchester and Adams County EMS helped cover our runs. We do the same for them when they’re short-staffed or out on other runs, but we wouldn’t have to rely on things like that if we would have had the extra funding to keep newer squads in place. There are always going to be times when assistance from other departments is necessary [from all of us],” said Studebaker.

Kirker hopes to bring awareness to the community about where their tax dollar is going.

“I’m hoping that our community realizes that their tax dollars are going more up north than it is to their community. I’m hoping they’ll start doing something to where it will help us get that $112,381 to better serve them. It’s not fair to the taxpayers. That would be like when we had our fire levy, and giving part of it to somebody else. Our community is paying for it, but I’m letting somebody else have the biggest portion of it. Hopefully, the people will realize that and help us do something,” said Kirker.