Travel Bureau receives donation to help With Info Kiosks

By Tom Cross

The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau would like to acknowledge and thank the Adams County Community Foundation for the $500 donation. The donation helped cover the expense of updating the three visitor information kiosks at Keim’s Family Market, Miller’s Bakery & Furniture, and Serpent Mound.

Each kiosk was updated with four new 33 x 23 full color, laminated posters with current 2021 events dates, places to lodge, attractions, plus an Adams County Map and index. The total cost for design, layout and printing the 12 total posters came to $732.43.

Each poster displays the Adams County Community Foundation logo in the lower right hand corner.

Every year the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau updates the calendar of events posters, and every other year all new posters with current information are designed and printed.

“We are grateful for the financial help the Adams County Community Foundation has provided,” said Tom Cross, Executive Director of the Adams County Travel Bureau. “Currently the travel bureau has several project expenditures in our annual marketing budget. We’re a small market tourism bureau with limited funds so a donation of this size makes a big impact.”

The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau (ACTVB) is non-profit 501(c)3 funded by a 3 percent excise tax paid for by the lodging facilities in Adams County from overnight guest. The annual budget of the ACTVB is generally just under $50,000 per year.