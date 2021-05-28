Manchester Council has heated meeting over new position, Sheriff’s Department

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Manchester Village Council met on May 18 to discuss village projects, adding a position and enter into a new contract with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

“I did talk to [Sheriff] Kimmy Rogers. I know there have been some issues. What people need to understand is, the contract that we had signed was no longer in effect. So, Kimmy was not not fulfilling his contract, we did not have a contract signed with him. So, we do need to sign a new contract with him. It has been modified to only 30 hours because that’s what the levy will cover. He is [also] going to start providing a monthly timesheet to me, which will be available upon request if any council member wants to see it. He will only bill for the 30 hours; that does not mean he will not have someone down here, but he had not been billing us, but he will start billing us for 30 hours,” said Mayor Teresa Blythe.

Blythe said that once Deputy Sheriff John Shope fulfills his obligation as SRO of MLSD he will be the officer mainly stationed in Manchester.

“I want to clarify, you said the sheriff has never billed us, which he has billed us. A couple of years ago, we overpaid — I checked with [Fiscal Officer] Kayla [Bowman], and we did — we overpaid the Sheriff’s Office $5/6,000. There’s a surplus of funds that are still laying up there that has never been transferred back to our knowledge. Just want to clarify,” said Councilman Troy Jolly.

Blythe said Rogers has not charged them since the expiration of their contract.

“When he did not have someone down here, he did not charge us. If I misspoke and said he never charged us, sorry. Since our contract has expired, he has not,” said Blythe.

In his report, Solicitor Tony Adams touched on the easement regarding the Storm Sewer Project.

“Easement preparation regarding Cemetary Street and the Stephens property. I had prepared the easement. I know it had been communicated to the village or Holly [Johnson] that IBI has prepared that easement. They did not, I had prepared that easement. It had been prepared at the beginning of April, and my understanding is it wasn’t submitted until the end of April, or the beginning of May. The issues in acquiring access to that property are ongoing. I don’t know if all members of the council got the email from Mrs. Johnson, but an extension was granted for the grant. It’s a 6-month extension,” said Baker.

It’s a six-month extension, he said.

“We thought we had everything all taken place in managing this issue of the easement. Unfortunately, trying to get the property one way or another is really the viable option. IBI is not trying to circumvent [Johnson], I think we were just trying to figure out what was really going on. It’s a really difficult process. There were calls made to the owner, she was unresponsive to the calls. It’s a significant drainage concern, so we’d like to get it done correctly the best way we can,” said Steve Mack with IBI.

Mack reported on the Water Project.

“This is the printout of the principal forgiveness money given for the drinking water projects. Manchester requested about $2.1 million but was offered 50 percent, just over $1,000,000. Awards to eight other governmental agencies were announced with amounts ranging from 50 percent to less than 10 percent, and twenty other requests failed to receive any award. This project started out as a new waterline on Front Street, but it also includes a lot of the old 1920 cast-iron pipes. Rick [Bowman] can speak to that. The village water/sewer crews spent an inordinate amount of their time in the wintertime fixing busted iron pipes. It’s something that needs to be done,” said Mack.

This is the cost that’s going to take the town to do this, he said.

“The Economic Development Committee submitted to the mayor and solicitor to look over a letter draft that we’re hopefully going to be sending out to 12 different property owners here in the community that are out of compliance. We selected these as the ones that we get multiple complaints on. Hopefully, we will start a procedure and things will work out,” said Councilwoman Regina Adams.

A motion by Councilman Mike Phipps to approve Resolution 2021-14 A resolution creating a position of administrative assistant to the fiscal officer was seconded by Adams, the council agreed.

“I spoke with a couple of different villages, one being West Union, on how they utilize their clerks. I know it’s a little different, because they have a treasurer, and then they have a clerk. They don’t, between the two, even spend 40 hours. In a brief time, I talked with their clerk, spoke with some other villages, and know of some other villages, who have part-time clerks that don’t even utilize 40 hours. Mayor, where are we finding this money for the clerk?” said Jolly.

Blythe said a full-time position had been changed to a part-time position.

“We’ve made that part-time, and this would be another part-time, so we’re really not spending any more money. This would cut down on the amount of overtime that [Fiscal Officer] Kayla [Bowman] has to spend doing things that most clerks don’t have to do,” said Blythe.

Jolly said he was not sure it’s the clerk’s job to do grants or to apply for grants.

“I don’t know if that’s within the realm of the clerk, I mean you can build the clerk’s position to whatever you want it to be. I’m not sure if it’s in her qualifications or within her job description to do grants,” said Jolly.

Councilwoman Christine Henderson said Bowman is the authorized person to keep track of spending, in-kind, and all of the financial aspects of grants.

“Once we write them, and if they’re awarded, we just throw them into her lap because that’s her duty to do that part of it. I kind of feel bad about that, but I’m not qualified to be a clerk or a treasurer, either,” said Christine Henderson.

Jolly said he understood that.

“But two things that I want to bring out — and I don’t want to cause any animosity — we had, back a few years ago, one clerk that done three jobs. She did three positions. So then I come back to, Mayor, you’re the first one that always sounds off the alarms, we don’t have money to do anything. Hell, we don’t even have money to have a police department you say, but yet you want to hire another clerk?” said Jolly.

Blythe said they had lost a full-time employee, and that has gone to a part-time position.

“This would be a part-time position, so the money is not going to be any different than what we were paying before,” said Blythe.

Phipps said to ask Bowman all the hours she’s put in.

“ — and then say that. You’re more or less saying the heck with her,” said Phipps.

I did not say that, said Jolly.

“Well that’s the way I’m looking at it,” said Phipps.

Jolly said he was looking at it wrong. Phipps said he was looking at it wrong.

“Most villages, I would say, haven’t been in fiscal emergency for 20 plus years —” said Blythe.

Jolly said they haven’t been in a fiscal emergency since former Mayor Wagner.

“We’re over that now, so quit using that as an excuse,” said Jolly.

“So now we’re cleaning things up, and there’s a lot of things missing, a lot of things that have been disorganized that she’s having to do. We’re still cleaning up from fiscal emergency. So, there’s a lot on the plate,” said Blythe.

Phipps said they were putting too much work on Bowman.

“She was down here on the weekends. I’ve come back here on Saturday and she’s been down here working. She asks for a little help, and we say no, we can’t do it? I don’t understand it,” said Phipps.

Jolly said there were village employees that don’t even have a raise.

Phipps said that will be addressed by finance at the first of the year; Blythe said the policy addresses raises.

“There is a system. I’m going to use Rick as an example. He’s got how many people? Different hire dates, different things. He does an evaluation, he can say I suggest these [employees] need a raise. He’s never had a form to do that. There’s never been anything in place to do that. So, now we’re trying to create that. If we do things the right way, we have evaluations yearly, we can show we merit the raise. We can also keep track of when. That’s what we’re moving towards,” said Blythe.

That doesn’t negate the fact that we need a part-time clerks position, she said.

“Kayla, thank you for just being part of us. If this lady ever walks out on us, you guys are going to find out where in the heck we’re at,” said Phipps.

A motion by Phipps to approve Resolution 2021-16 A resolution to enter into a contract with Adams County Sheriff’s Department for the Village of Manchester to provide police protection was seconded by Henderson, the council agreed.

“Is the [officer] going to be working the evening hours, morning hours?” said Jolly.

Blythe said Rogers would not say specific hours.

“Kimmy is not going to say what hours he’s putting someone down here on a regular basis. He’ll log his timesheet and those will be available at the end of the month,” said Blythe.

Blythe and Jolly engaged in some brief back and forth over the issue.

“Why do you always get frustrated when we’re talking about the police department and I ask questions? You’re the only person that represents this council — everybody else sits here — you set here and you’re frustrated because I ask police questions,” said Jolly.

Blythe asked if anyone else was frustrated.

“Yes,” said Adams, before motioning to continue forward with the resolution.

“Is there any way, Teresa, that you could talk to him — I know you can’t tell us what hours — but where he could have somebody down here in the evenings every now and then?” said Phipps.

A motion by Phipps to enter into executive session was seconded by Adams, the council agreed.

With no more businesses before the council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.