Scouts, Cubs, Veterans Club honor Memorial Day

An annual Memorial Day tradition is the placing of American flags on the graves of deceased veterans. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Almost lost to time, the letters of this stone are faded and eaten away. By its side, as the only indicator of service, a flag proudly stands.

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

As Memorial Day draws near, members of the community and communal entities show their respect for our fallen heroes.

In the cemeteries of Adams County, flags pepper the landscape, shouldering the gravestones of many of our most venerated men and women.

From the most pristine stones to sunken, marbled surfaces weathered by time, the history of our country is buried deep in the soils of Adams County. To walk amongst our fallen is a visceral, poignant journey through an hourglass, making us bow our humbled heads in reverence.

“Memorial Day is] important because it’s a day set aside to remember our fallen soldiers. To me, personally, it’s a chance for me to help the younger kids in our community know and understand what Memorial Day is about. I don’t come from a military family, but it’s important to me because it’s a chance for me to work with the youth and help them understand the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” said Girl Scouts Leader of Troop 9305 Tabitha Fegan.

Doing their part to honor our local heroes, the Adams County Girl Scouts Service Unit, along with Cub Scouts Pack 260, tended to Pumpkin Ridge Cemetery, in West Union, Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles, and West Union Cemetery.

“The Girl Scouts have always placed the flags in the cemeteries throughout Adams County; they always help the veterans. In order to make sure we had enough people participating — and my son is also in Cub Scouts — I invited the Cubs to come,” said Fegan.

Fegan said it’s not only important for the scouts to show respect, but for everybody to take time to honor our fallen soldiers.

“They put forth their life to serve and protect our country, and I think it’s important that our kids know about that. They should know as much history as they can about our military, and that Memorial Day is a day set aside to honor those that are no longer with us. It’s different from Veterans Day, which is set aside to honor those who are still with us. It gets the girls and boys out there to the graveyards, and it’s a chance to see the history on the gravestones,” said Fegan.

In Manchester, Commander Terry Himes of Veterans of Foreign Wars, served in the Navy for a little over eight years. During his service, Himes had been deployed a couple of times and recalls being off the shoreline of Libya when it was bombed.

“It’s important that we never forget what past veterans have done to keep this country free, and the freedoms we enjoy every day. Without people to [shoulder that responsibility], who knows what kind of society we would be in. We get to be free and enjoy those freedoms,” said Himes.

The VFW shares their post location with American Legion Post 325.

“We also have an American Legion Post here, so we call it the Manchester Veterans Club. We do everything together. Every Memorial Day, we go to the Manchester Cemetery. From past history, we’ve always done it on Sunday after church. We used to do it at 1 p.m., and we’ll do it at 2 p.m. this year. A lot of people usually come in usually for alumni that weekend, and we like to give them a chance to be a part of it, so we do it Sunday afternoon. It can be anywhere from a 20 to 45-minute ceremony depending on what we do,” said Himes.

Our fallen heroes gave the ultimate sacrifice, and they were willing too, he said.

“Memorial Day is for those that have passed on that have fought for our country. They were willing to pay the ultimate price for us to enjoy our freedoms. Not only for just their families but for people they didn’t even know or would never know. It’s our obligation and duty not to let history die, and teach the younger generation what has happened for this country for them to enjoy their freedom and make free choices,” said Himes.