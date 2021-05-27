Prather’s Canvas back at courthouse

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Board of Commissioners purchased the former Prather’s IGA building to use as the new Adams County Training Center. In the old store, there were numerous, beautiful canvases depicting everyday life in Adams County. The Adams County Economic and Community Development’s (ACECD) role was to safely remove and preserve each canvas so that it could be displayed once more. The canvases will be displayed in the new Adams County Training Center.

Michelle Robinson, Chief Deputy Probate Clerk, who previously worked at Prather’s IGA requested that the canvas depicting a bird’s eye view of the courthouse square be placed in the courthouse. The Board of County Commissioners allowed ACECD to place the canvas in the Adams County Courthouse. WAI Construction donated their time, labor, and material to build a frame for the canvas.

Robinson was able to contact Russ Grooms, the former manager at Prather’s IGA, to gather more information on the background of the photo. Grooms said he received the print from Mike McCann, then had the picture blown up to display in the store. Robinson also spoke with Mike McCann who shared that his father, Raymond McCann, received the print from a local pilot who lived in West Union. The unknown pilot’s hobby was taking aerial photos of the area.

The picture dates to around the mid-1930s (1935-1937).

“The Adams County Economic And Community Development office is happy to preserve and repurpose a piece of Adams County History for all to enjoy,” said Economic and Community Development Director Holly Johnson.

“It is with great pleasure that we (the Board of Commissioners) are able to showcase this canvas on the courthouse wall which depicts a part of the village’s heritage. We encourage residents to visit your courthouse to view this piece of history,” said Adams County Commissioner Diane Ward.