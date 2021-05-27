Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

All Adams County Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of MemorialDay. Have a safe and healthy holiday!

In light of recent CDC policy changes, the Adams County Public Library is adjusting our pandemic protocols. Patrons are now required to wear masks at all library locations unless they are fully vaccinated. We do not need to see your vaccination card; we simply ask and trust you to follow this protocol. Masks are available for free at each branch for patrons who would like one. We will continueto follow guidelines from federal, state, and local health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID19, and our procedures for staff and patrons will continue to evolve along with them. We will be sure to update you if and when there are any additional changes. Thank you for all your efforts over the past year to keep yourself and others safe.

Don’t forget that the Adams County Public Library is now part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! In this program, parents or legal guardians can register their Adams County child to receive a free book every month in the mail until the child’s fifth birthday. These enriching books are tailored to each child’s age and are chosen to help them achieve early literacy milestones that prepare them for kindergarten. You can sign up your child online or by downloading and mailing the paper registration form to the Peebles Library. Both of these options are available through our website: adamscolibrary.org. The Adams County Public Library’s participation in this program is made possible by our partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Office, Leadership Adams, Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and additional funding partners.

Remember to sign up for our 2021 Summer Reading Program starting Tuesday, June 1. Open to children,teens, and adults, this fun summer program allows you to read books and earn cool prizes. To sign up, visit your local library branch or register online with Beanstack, which you can access through our website. This program will span from June 1 to July 31, giving you plenty of time to achieve your age group’s reading goal: Kids (0-9) = 300 pages; Teens (10-17) = 600 pages; and Adults (18+) = 1,000 pages.

Library Resource Spotlight: In honor of Memorial Day, learn more about the veterans and heroes in your family by using Fold3. Developed by Ancestry, this website has over 500 million U.S. military records you can search through, including draft cards, death certificates, and photographs. You can also find military records from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. With records dating from the American Revolutionary War to the Iraq War, this website has a wealth of information you can use to uncover the role your ancestors had in shaping the country and world we live in today. To access this resource at home, use the link on the “Resources” page on our website and enter your library card number and PIN.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.