Edward V. Richardson, Sr., of Collierville, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 20, 1935 in Irvine, Kentucky and served in the United States Army and retired from DP&L Stuart Station in Aberdeen in 1997.

Edward gave his life to Christ at the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church at Scrub Ridge in Blue Creek where he served as youth leader and adult Sunday school teacher for many years. He also served as a trustee for the Mt. Hope Bible Camp. Most recently he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Memphis.

He is survived by Paula, his wife of 61 years; his three children, Cheryl (Eric) Halverson of Collierville, Tennessee, Christine (Scott) Patrick of Plainwell, Michigan, and Edward “Ted” (Donna) Richardson, Jr. of Waynesville, Ohio; his three granddaughters and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister. Leona Pertuset of Peebles, Ohio and brother Douglas Richardson of Las Vegas, Nevada.