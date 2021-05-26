Lady Indians win slugfest to head back to regional tourney

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the Peebles Lady Indians softball squad, an improbable dream is still alive. As the regular season ended, very few expected the Lady Indians to make much of a tournament run in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, but Coach Doug McFarland’s squad has certainly turned the tables, reeling off three consecutive postseason wins, the latest of those being a wild 11-10 won on May 22 over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings, which resulted in the second consecutive Division IV district title for the Lady Indians, who now head back to the regionals looking to defend their 2019 regional championship.

Saturday’s game was definitely one for the ages, as Peebles fell behind 4-0 early, then rallied to take the lead, lost that lead, and on the strength of eight runs in their final two at-bats, managed to hang on for the exciting one-run victory. The district title triumph was also a game to remember for Peebles’ Avery Storer, who drove home six runs, a bases-clearing triple in the third inning and then a huge three-run homer in the fifth.

“By far it wasn’t our cleanest game,” said Coach McFarland of the Saturday win. “I think some nerves early led to us getting away from our game plan. We lost rack of our pitch location and defensive placement, which led to early runs for Symmes Valley. Offensively we chased pitches out of the zone trying to get that ‘big hit’, which didn’t happen.After we got behind 4-0, I told the girls to get their focus and hit the ball in the zone.”

The Lady Vikings took that early four-run advantage with two runs in the top of the first and two more in the top of the third, one of those on a solo home run by Savanna Mart, before the Lady Indians finally broke through in their half of the third. Caydence Carroll led off the frame with a walk and scampered around to third on a two-base hit by Marisa Moore. After Baylie Johnston was retired on a pop up to shortstop, Kyndell Lloyd drew another walk. Emmi Nichols took a called third strike for the second out, bu the inning was salvaged when Storer drove all three runners home with a triple to the gap in right center to cut the Symmes Valley lead to 4-3.

“That triple was big for us,” said Coach McFarland. “It got us focused and mentally back in the game.”

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Vikings scored three times to retake the lad, two of those runs coming home on a base hit by pitcher Savanna Mart. Right back came the Lady Indians in the bottom of the fifth to score four times to even the scoreboard. Moore led off with a single, stole second, and moved to third on a Baylie Johnston base hit . Lloyd coaxed another free pass to fill the bases and a fly ball to center field by Nichols got Moore home with they tying run, setting the stage for the biggest hit of the game as Storer stepped to the plate and hammered the first pitch she saw over the fence for a three-run homer that erased the Symmes Valley lead and deadlocked the contest at seven.

“That home run got us motivated and kept us motivated from that point,” commented McFarland.

The Lady Vikes took advantage of some shoddy Peebles fielding to tally a go-ahead run in the top of the sixth, but the Peebles offense was far from finished, as they came right back with four in their half of the sixth to grab the lead back for good.

“When we came up in the sixth, I told the girls to just get the lead and Lanie could finish it off,” said Coach McFarland. “Those runs turned out to be pretty crucial.”

With one out, Moore singled for her third hit of the game, stole second and scored on a Baylie Johnston base hit to tie the score. Johnston swiped second, hen rode home on a two-base hit by Lloyd, with Kennedy Dick coming on as a courtesy runner.

A base hit by Nichols made it 10-7 and a run-scoring base hit by pitcher Lanie Johnston gave the Lady Indians a four-run cushion as the Lady Vikings came to the plate in the top of the seventh, and they would need every bit of that cushion.

With two outs, back to back hits by Lauren Wells and Kaylee Jenkins scored a run, then an error at the mound by Johnston allowed another to cross to make it a one-run game and put the Peebles fans on the edge of their seats. With two outs and the go-ahead runs on base, Johnston got the final out of the game, fittingly on a short fly ball to Storer in center and the Lady Indians could take a deep breath and start celebrating a return trip to the Division IV regional tournament.

“I went out and talked to Lanie after the error to calm her down and get some of her composure back,” said McFarland. ” She then hit a good location and got the fly ball for the final out.”

The Lady Indians now make their return trip to Pickerington Central High School on Wednesday, May 26 where they will face off with Portsmouth Notre Dame with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of this team,” added Coach McFarland. “They were given no chance to win either district game and stepped up to let people know, we can play softball. The next game is going to be a tough one. Notre Dame is extremely talented and has a solid pitcher. But we have been here before and we know anything can happen.”

“Hopefully, we can put together a solid game and come away victorious.”

BOX SCORE

Symmes Valley

202 031 2— 10

Peebles

003 044 x— 11

S. Valley Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Simpson 5-1-1-0, Thompson 3-3-1-0, Gotthard 4-1-0-0, Mart 4-2-4-4-, Estep 4-0-1-1, Wells 4-1-0-0, Carpenter 4-1-1-0, Jenkins 1-0-1-0, Ellison 1-1-0-0, Schneider 1-0-1-1, Stevenson 4-0-0-0, Team 35-10-10-6.

Extra-Base Hits: Mart HR

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 4-3-3-0, B. Johnston 4-2-2-1, Lloyd 2-2-1-1, Dick 0-1-0-0, Nichols 4-1-2-1, Storer 3-1-2-6, L. Johnston 4-0-2-1, Mills 4-0-0-0, McFarland 3-0-0-0, Carroll 2-1-0-0, Team 30-11-12-9.

Extra-Base Hits: Moore 2B, Lloyd 2B, Storer 3B, HR

S. Valley Pitching: Mart (L) 6 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 4 BB, 3 K

Peebles Pitching: L. Johnston (W) 7 IP, 10H, 10 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K