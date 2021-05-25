Ohio Vax-a-Million drives increase in vaccination across state

News Release

Since its announcement May 13, the Vax-a-Million campaign has helped drive an increase in vaccination rates among Ohioans 16 and older by more than 28 percent.

According to Ohio Department of Health data, vaccinations in those ages 16 and older:

• Dropped by 25% the weekend of May 7 to May 10, compared to the weekend of April 30 to May 3.

• Increased by 28% for the same age group from May 14 to May 17, the weekend following the announcement of the Vax-a-Million drawings.

“This dramatic increase in vaccinations indicates that the Vax-a-Million drawing has been impactful in creatingm momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio,” said Stephanie McCloud, Director of the Ohio Department of Health. “We are grateful that the drawings are helping spur Ohioans to take this important measure to protect their health, their loved ones, and their community. Vaccines are our best tool to return to the lives we remember from before the pandemic.”

In addition to the more than 1 million entries for the 18 and older drawing, tens of thousands of entries have been received for the youth scholarship opportunities for those who are 12-17 who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is a public outreach campaign and initiative to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

More information is available at ohiovaxamillion.com.

All Ohioans age 12 and older are currently eligible to be vaccinated. Ohioans can find additional vaccination opportunities and schedule appointments by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4- ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination within the state of Ohio can learn more atcoronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.