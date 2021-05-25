Devils drop close one in sectional opener

North Adams right fielder Brady Lung settles under a fly ball for an out during the Devils’ 2-1 sectional tourney loss to Chesapeake on May 19. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

What was hoped to be a long tournament run turned out to be just the opposite for the North Adams Green Devils varsity baseball squad. On May 19, the Devils hosted a Division III sectional semi-final, squaring off with the Chesapeake Panthers, with North Adams coming in with a winning record and a #11 seed while Chesapeake came in with a sub-.500 mark as the #22 seed.

In sports, numbers can be deceiving and in tournament play, strange things can happen and on May 19 in Seaman, that was just the case.A North Adams offense that had been solid for most of the spring went dormant at a bad time, collecting just a single hit, a Caleb Rothwell single, and mustering just a single run as their tournament dreams died in a disappointing 2-1 defeat to the visiting Panthers.

Rothwell was also the starting pitcher for the Devils in the sectional tilt, and turned in a solid performance with a complete game four-hitter, and certainly deserved a better fate. Six of the seven innings that Rothwell threw were scoreless, with the Panthers scoring both of their runs in the top half of the second, and both of them being unearned, taking advantage of a North Adams fielding miscue.

The lone North Adams run came in the bottom of the third when Easton Daulton was plunked in the ribs by a pitch, stole second, and came home when Rothwell lined a base hit to right center. That was it for the North Adams offense as they went hitless the rest of the way, at one point seeing nine batters in a row retired by Chesapeake pitching.

Trailing by a run, the Devils threatened in the bottom of the seventh when Nathan Parks walked and Ethan Taylor reached on an error, but the final out of the game came when Rothwell grounded out sharply to first and the Panthers had advanced with the one-run victory.

Normally, a tournament loss means the and of a team’s season but the Devils had one more game to play as they had to make up a conference game on May 20, and they ended their season with a “W”, slipping by the Mustangs by a final score of 4-3 to finish their season with an overall record of 12-10, finishing 9-4 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, good for second place in the big school division behind Eastern Brown.

BOX SCORE

Chesapeake

020 000 0— 2

North Adams

001 000 0— 1

North Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Rothwell 4-0-1-1, S. Meade 2-0-0-0, R.J. Taylor 3-0-0-0, C. Meade 2-0-0-0, Lung 3-0-0-0, Parks 2-0-0-0, Eldridge 0-0-0-0, Roades 2-0-0-0, E. Taylor 3-0-0-0, Daulton 2-1-0-0, Moore 0-0-0-0, Team 23-1-1-1.

N. Adams Pitching: Rothwell (L) 7 IP, 4H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB 5 K