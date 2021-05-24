Steven Elwood Little, 67, of Manchester, Ohio died Saturday, May 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was the son of the late Elwood “Tuck” Little and Anna Elizabeth Deatley Little. Steve was a member of the Hickory Ridge Church where he loved ringing the bell on Sunday mornings.

He was born in Maysville, Kentucky, on Sept. 24, 1953. He was an avid fan of Elvis, UK basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds. He loved watching his niece’s sporting events. He loved his family and traveling with them and making memories with them.

He is survived by his sister Pam (Earl) Bennington; his brother Rodney (Candace Cluxton) Little, all of Manchester, Ohio; two nieces that he dearly loved, Nichole “Nik” (Brian Everman) Little of Manchester, Ohio and Kayla “Boo” (Kyle) Higle of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his great nephews and niece “His little buddies”, Kaden and Madison Kennedy of Manchester, Ohio and Jameson Higle of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three step-nephews, Shayne, Kaleb and Evan Higle, all of Decatur, Ohio; and a host of loving friends and family.

Steve always had a smile and a loving heart. He never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 1 at 1 p.m. at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville, Kentucky with Rev. Rodney Brewer officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the funeral home from 5 – 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rodney Little, Earl Bennington, Kaden Kennedy, Madison Kennedy, Kyle Higle, and Brian Everman.