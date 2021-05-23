“Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.” Colossians 3:16

The way people can remember songs, especially ones that have not been sung for ages, fascinates me. Songs are an effective teaching tool for young children. Paul, when writing to the Colossians, said use songs to meditate on God- His attributes, His power, His acts, His love.

While dealing with a recent sickness, I wasn’t spending as much time in the Word as usual and my spirit was pining for truth. I just didn’t have the concentration or energy to absorb more than a few verses at a time. Desiring to commune with God through His Word, but deterred I trust the songs that kept coming to my mind to remind me of God’s faithfulness were prompts by the Holy Spirit.

My mind is usually a vortex of thoughts. My thoughts building, connecting, challenging, synching, and grasping leaves little time for much to actually escape my lips. Occasionally I’ll sing songs about and to my beloved and precious Jesus, but for the most part, my primary worship is done through reading His Word, praying, writing, and researching.

Romans 8 tells us that the Spirit will intercede for us when our infirmities, weaknesses, or anguishes are too great. Could it be that though I wasn’t in the most dire straights of my life these songs coming to mind were acts of kindness from the Spirit to lift me up and keep my mind set on Jesus?

Apostles, ailing and aging Christians, and imprisoned Christian have documented the power of singing while going through hardships. There is something elementary about singing that makes content easy to remember and enjoyable to release.

The things we listen to, the things we meditate on are truly important. We ought never forget that life is about refining. When going through a fire the impurities are scorched out leaving a pure remnant. Let us, through the things we cling to whether songs or quotes, be found holy and pleasing to the Lord. Let us, in times of hardship, allow the Spirit of Truth to encourage us and point us ever towards Jesus the pioneer and perfector of our faith.

“I will sing to the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live. May my mediation be pleasing to Him as I rejoice in the Lord.” Psalm 104: 33- 34.