Richard A. Ward, age 62 years of Seaman, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Richard was born March 24, 1959 in Seaman, Ohio to the late Richard and Agnes (Fields) Ward. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Pamela Ward.

He is survived by a daughter, Maeve Ward of Seaman; two sons. Alex Ward of Wellman, Iowa and Lukas Ward of Seaman; and two sisters, Linda Miller and Debbie Douglas, both of Peebles.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at noon at the West Union Southern Baptist Church with Heath Huskey officiating. Burial will follow in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 10 a.m. – noon at the Church. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the services.

