Reva Jean (Graham) Sapp, age 71, of West Union, Ohio, died Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Hospice of Hope at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. She was born Feb. 21, 1950 in Greenfield. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Helen Graham.

Reva is survived by four special friends, Brenda McKee of West Union, Helen Merz of West Union, Ruth Hiatt of Hillsboro, and Linda Tolle of Peebles.

Reva will be cremated. There will be no services.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family