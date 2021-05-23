Newkirk art displayed at Greene Beanery

Kim Newkirk, of Peebles, Ohio, recipient of support and services from the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, had the opportunity to display her artwork at The Greene Beanery Coffee Roastery in Peebles on Saturday, May 15.

The successful event was held from 10 a.m. to noon and by 11 a.m., nine of the 25 paintings Newkirk had prepared had already sold.

Newkirk has been painting since the age of 14.

“Because I liked art,” she said.

She was excited to be there to show her art.

Newkirk has recently been given the opportunity to establish her own studio business through Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities. Newkirk attends day service at Venture Productions, Inc.

“We’re happy to be able to have a place for Kim to display her art because she really does do great work. She does it much better than I could have ever painted. It’s been going really well. A lot of people have interest, and she’s told a lot of people so they’ve made the extra effort to come. It’s going really well,” said Greene Beanery owner Cheryl Greene.