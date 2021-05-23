Lisha D. Brock, age 52 years, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Lisha was born July 4, 1968 in West Union, Ohio to David Henderson and the late Carol Shelton.

Survivors include her father and step mother Dave Henderson and Joyce of West Union; one son, David W. Henderson of West Union; fiancé Michael Sapp of Manchester;and three grandchildren Brayleigh, Maylee and Kylo.

A grave side service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at noon at the Manchester Cemetery with Dale Little officiating. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Family and friends can sign Lisha’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.