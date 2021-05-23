David Lee Roberts age 57 of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Hospice of Cincinnati. David was born on April 17, 1964 the son of the late Donald and Nancy (Palmer) Roberts in Cincinnati, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Connie (Roberts) Richards.

Survivors include his wife Tennia Roberts of West Union, Ohio; daughter Cierra Horsley and Sam of Batavia, Ohio; mother in law Rosie Slone of West Union, Ohio; brothers Larry Roberts and Kim of Torrance, California and Fred Roberts and Kari of Batesville, Indiana; nieces Sara Carter and John of Harbor City, California and Maddie Roberts of Torrance, California; nephews Benjamin Roberts of Torrance, California, Andrew Roberts and Crystal of El Paso, Texas, and Mason Roberts of Torrance, California.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, West Union, Ohio, with Luther Jolley officiating. Burial will be held in the West Union Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

