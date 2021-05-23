Darrell Wayne Justice, Jr., age 34, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 29, 1986 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by one sister, Brandy Justice and grandparents, Ed Justice, Faye Gooch, Jack Pottinger, and Mae Pottinger.

He is survived by loving wife, Tameika Justice of Maysville; four foster children. Frankie Lykins, Jessie Lykins, Renea Noe,l and Roman Noel, all of Maysville; parents, Darrell Wayne Justice, Sr. and Addie (Pottinger) Justice of Cincinnati; one sister, Angel Justice of Cincinnati; five brothers, Eddy Justice of Tucson, Arizona, Michael (Sara) Justice, Christopher Justice, Nicholas Justice and Shawn Justice, all of Cincinnati; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc.,P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693

The public visitation is from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Pete Francis will officiate.

The public interment is at the Manchester Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.