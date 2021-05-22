Spring Sports Scoreboard

May 22, 2021 People's Defender Sports 0

Varsity Softball

5-10-21

Portsmouth 11

Manchester 1

Fayetteville 6

Peebles 5

Fairfield 16

West Union 0

Lynchburg 8

Ripley 2

Division IV Sectionals

Whiteoak 10

Western Latham 0

Trimble 18

New Boston 8

5-11-21

Fayetteville 4

Fairfield 0

Division III Sectionals

Lucasville Valley 12

North Adams 0

Fairland 10

West Union 0

Lynchburg 5

Federal Hocking 4

New Lexington 10

Eastern Brown 6

Northwest 11

Piketon 0

5-12-21

Lynchburg 11

North Adams 2

5-13-21

Division IV Sectionals

Manchester 12

Eastern Pike 2

Peebles 14

Racine Southern 4

Fayetteville 11

Ripley 3

Notre Dame 19

Whiteoak 0

Belpre 12

Green 2

South Webster 8 Miller 1

Portsmouth Clay 13

Trimble 0

Symmes Valley 16

Paint Valley 2

5-14-21

Division III Sectionals

Wheelersburg 17

Lynchburg 0

Fairfield 4

Huntington 3

Wellston 12

Fairland 5

Lucasville Valley 4

Crooksville 3

Alexander 3

Portsmouth West 1

Adena 6

Oak Hill 5

Minford 3

Southeastern 2

Eastern Meigs 5

Zane Trace 1

Portsmouth 9

Northwest 5

5-18-21

Division IV Districts

Notre Dame 10

Belpre 0

South Webster 8

Manchester 1

Peebles 3

Portsmouth Clay 1

Symmes Valley 12

Waterford 8

Fayetteville 4

Cincinnati Christian 0

5-19-21

Division III Districts

Wheelersburg 12

Fairfield 2

Wellston 15

Lucasville Valley 0

Adena 5

Minford 2

Westfall 9

Eastern Meigs 3

Portsmouth 5

Caol Grove 2

Regular Season

Lynchburg 8

West Union 7

JV Baseball

5-10-21

Fairfield 7

West Union 4

5-11-21

Peebles 16

Northwest 2

Eastern Brown 4

Williamsburg 1

5-13-21

North Adams 12

West Union 0

5-15-21

Eastern Brown 8

Western Brown 4

Varsity Baseball

5-10-21

Notre Dame 5

North Adams 1

Manchester 13

Green 0

Miami Trace 4

Eastern Brown 2

Portsmouth Clay 12

Whiteoak 2

Lynchburg 10

Ripley 4

5-11-21

Paint Valley 11

Fayetteville 2

Westfall 6

Fairfield 5

Eastern Brown 2

Blanchester 1

Georgetown 8

Ripley 4

5-12-21

Portsmouth West 3

Manchester 2

Lucasville Valley 7

Whiteoak 0

Fayetteville 1

Fairfield 0

Williamsburg 6

Eastern Brown 3

5-13-21

Manchester 11

Bracken County 4

Fayetteville 15

Peebles 5

5-14-21

Eastern Brown 7

North Adams 0

Whiteoak 9

Zane Trace 8

5-15-21

Division IV Sectionals

Manchester 12

Sciotoville East 2

Peebles 10

South Gallia 0

Fairfield 3

Eastern Pike 1

Trimble 14

Green 4

South Webster 11

Miller 0

5-18-21

Division IV Sectionals

Lucasville Valley 10

Fairfield 0

St. Joseph 4

Notre Dame 1

Manchester 6

Whiteoak 3

Huntington 6

Racine Southern 3

Symmes Valley 8

Trimble 1

Portsmouth Clay 8

Peebles 7

Paint Valley 2

South Webster 0

5-19-21

Division IV Sectionals

New Miami 5

Fayetteville 4

Division III Sectionals

Oak Hill 5

Federa; Hocking 1

Portsmouth West 12

Coal Grove 5

Adena 6

Alexander 2

Westfall 15

West Union 0

Fairland 6

Southeastern 0

River Valley 2

Lynchburg 1

Crooksville 4

Zane Trace 2

Portsmouth 6

Northwest 5

Piketon 5

Wellston 0

Eastern Brown 10

South Point 0

Chesapeake 2

North Adams 1