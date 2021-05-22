Spring Sports Scoreboard

Varsity Softball
5-10-21
Portsmouth 11
Manchester 1
Fayetteville 6
Peebles 5
Fairfield 16
West Union 0
Lynchburg 8
Ripley 2
Division IV Sectionals
Whiteoak 10
Western Latham 0
Trimble 18
New Boston 8
5-11-21
Fayetteville 4
Fairfield 0
Division III Sectionals
Lucasville Valley 12
North Adams 0
Fairland 10
West Union 0
Lynchburg 5
Federal Hocking 4
New Lexington 10
Eastern Brown 6
Northwest 11
Piketon 0
5-12-21
Lynchburg 11
North Adams 2
5-13-21
Division IV Sectionals
Manchester 12
Eastern Pike 2
Peebles 14
Racine Southern 4
Fayetteville 11
Ripley 3
Notre Dame 19
Whiteoak 0
Belpre 12
Green 2
South Webster 8 Miller 1
Portsmouth Clay 13
Trimble 0
Symmes Valley 16
Paint Valley 2
5-14-21
Division III Sectionals
Wheelersburg 17
Lynchburg 0
Fairfield 4
Huntington 3
Wellston 12
Fairland 5
Lucasville Valley 4
Crooksville 3
Alexander 3
Portsmouth West 1
Adena 6
Oak Hill 5
Minford 3
Southeastern 2
Eastern Meigs 5
Zane Trace 1
Portsmouth 9
Northwest 5
5-18-21
Division IV Districts
Notre Dame 10
Belpre 0
South Webster 8
Manchester 1
Peebles 3
Portsmouth Clay 1
Symmes Valley 12
Waterford 8
Fayetteville 4
Cincinnati Christian 0
5-19-21
Division III Districts
Wheelersburg 12
Fairfield 2
Wellston 15
Lucasville Valley 0
Adena 5
Minford 2
Westfall 9
Eastern Meigs 3
Portsmouth 5
Caol Grove 2
Regular Season
Lynchburg 8
West Union 7
JV Baseball
5-10-21
Fairfield 7
West Union 4
5-11-21
Peebles 16
Northwest 2
Eastern Brown 4
Williamsburg 1
5-13-21
North Adams 12
West Union 0
5-15-21
Eastern Brown 8
Western Brown 4
Varsity Baseball
5-10-21
Notre Dame 5
North Adams 1
Manchester 13
Green 0
Miami Trace 4
Eastern Brown 2
Portsmouth Clay 12
Whiteoak 2
Lynchburg 10
Ripley 4
5-11-21
Paint Valley 11
Fayetteville 2
Westfall 6
Fairfield 5
Eastern Brown 2
Blanchester 1
Georgetown 8
Ripley 4
5-12-21
Portsmouth West 3
Manchester 2
Lucasville Valley 7
Whiteoak 0
Fayetteville 1
Fairfield 0
Williamsburg 6
Eastern Brown 3
5-13-21
Manchester 11
Bracken County 4
Fayetteville 15
Peebles 5
5-14-21
Eastern Brown 7
North Adams 0
Whiteoak 9
Zane Trace 8
5-15-21
Division IV Sectionals
Manchester 12
Sciotoville East 2
Peebles 10
South Gallia 0
Fairfield 3
Eastern Pike 1
Trimble 14
Green 4
South Webster 11
Miller 0
5-18-21
Division IV Sectionals
Lucasville Valley 10
Fairfield 0
St. Joseph 4
Notre Dame 1
Manchester 6
Whiteoak 3
Huntington 6
Racine Southern 3
Symmes Valley 8
Trimble 1
Portsmouth Clay 8
Peebles 7
Paint Valley 2
South Webster 0
5-19-21
Division IV Sectionals
New Miami 5
Fayetteville 4
Division III Sectionals
Oak Hill 5
Federa; Hocking 1
Portsmouth West 12
Coal Grove 5
Adena 6
Alexander 2
Westfall 15
West Union 0
Fairland 6
Southeastern 0
River Valley 2
Lynchburg 1
Crooksville 4
Zane Trace 2
Portsmouth 6
Northwest 5
Piketon 5
Wellston 0
Eastern Brown 10
South Point 0
Chesapeake 2
North Adams 1