Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

News Release

Earlier this week, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, Ohioans who would like to enter the drawings must opt-in by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Once an Ohioan enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings; it is not necessary to enter each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. A winner must meet all of the following eligibility requirements:

– Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.

– Must be at least 12 years of age.

– Must not be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.

– Must not be an employee or Officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.

– Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to the drawing date.

Vaccination records will be verified for winners. Winners will be announced each Wednesday, starting May 26, at approximately 7:29 p.m., for five weeks. To be eligible to be announced as a winner on a given Wednesday, an Ohio resident must enter by the end of day the Sunday immediately prior. Official rules, frequently asked questions, and a list of entry end dates, drawing dates, announcement dates, and a list of TV stations that will air the announcement, is available at ohiovaxamillion.com. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.

The Ohio Department of Health is using federally funded Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund this innovative, public outreach campaign and initiative. The Ohio Department of Health is using a portion of its Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund this innovative public outreach campaign and initiative. The U.S. Treasury, under the direction of Presidents Trump and Biden, have authorized funds for broad COVID-19 response purposes. Ohio is using a portion of its unspent funds to share information about the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, and to encourage additional Ohioans to become vaccinated to stop the disease and boost our public health and continued economic recovery.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, or find an appointment near you at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. To speak with a representative to answer questions or book an appointment by phone, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).