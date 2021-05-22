By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Manchester Local School District Board of Education met on May 12 to discuss the roof project and five-year forecast.

In their end-of-year review, Intervention Specialist and Director of Afterschool Program Caroline Grooms-Lowe and Math teacher and Assistant Director of Afterschool Program Nicole Pollitt shared that MES was awarded the 21st Century Afterschool Grant and presented on the Afterschool Program.

Vice President Brent A. Buehrer of Buehrer Group Architecture and Engineering, Inc., returned to report an update on the MLSD roof project. The advertisement will run on May 17, with the bid opening on June 2 at 2 p.m. Pre-bid for contractors will open on May 25.

Buehrer presented the preliminary drawings of the project to the board.

“As we talked at the previous board meeting, we’re going to take the EPDM off, we’re going to put an additional two inches of insulation, so that will give you four inches on the flat portion [of the roof] plus the cover board, which is a half-inch. That will get you over the R25, which is today’s code. On the metal roof, the metal roof stays, and we put the HUG system in,” said Buehrer.

Along with installing a new walker area, Buehrer Group will change the slope of the roof at the drains.

“We’re going to keep all the roof drains at the same elevations, and we’re going to build sumps, so I don’t have to spend additional money to [put] extensions on the drains. You have two areas where you don’t meet code relative to your overflow drains,” said Buehrer.

To remedy that, Buehrer Group will cut in scuppers in both ends of the parapet so that it will become the overflow drain.

“So, you have the two additional inches of insulation but not the half-inch cover board over the metal before the metal goes on top of [the previous metal roof]. We’re replacing all the gutters. The new metal is going to extend about ¾ of an inch past the existing metal. Right now, you have six-inch gutters, and we’re going to put eight-inch gutters on,” said Buehrer.

For the metal roof, Buehrer still has concerns about material delivery. There were no foreseen problems with the flat roof replacement.

The Board had copies of the project drawings for personal review.

Denver Young of OAPSE announced that MLSD was honored to receive “OAPSE MAKING A DIFFERENCE, INC. (OMAD)” assistance next school year to help distribute food to their students.

In her five-year forecast for MLSD, Treasurer Eva Elliot reported:

— The district is deficit spending.

— Trying to reduce the amount of deficit spending, the district has reduced positions.

— With ESSER funds the district will add five positions to help students overcome any COVID-19-related learning issues.

— The power plants’ property values have been reduced by over $48 million.

— The district received $1.3 million in July 2020 due to the sale of the power plants and reduction in valuations. This amount is in the current forecast.

— The biennium budget is in the process and until it is approved the forecast is projected to be status quo.

Manchester High School Principal Dana Pollock Report:

— The schedule for next school year has been set and students have been scheduled. Will have a “Bump Up Hour” so the students can go through their schedule and know what to expect for next school year.

— Working on the list for summer school for those students who may need credit recovery or need to make up hours. Group will be larger than normal. Offering summer school to junior high and high school.

— Graduation will be on May 16 at 3 p.m. Senior’s last day is May 14.

Manchester Elementary Principal Nick Roberts Report:

— The Kindergarten Spring Ceremonies (2) will take place on May 19th and May 20 at 5:30 p.m. Separated these so more family members can attend. It will be a simple ceremony.

— “Bump Up Hour” on Monday, May 17. Students in grades K-5 will ‘bump up’ to the next grade level for an hour. 6th grade will ‘bump up’ for an entire day at the Junior High.

Director of Student Services Cheri McClanahan Report:

— The High School Softball team received an invite to participate in the Cincinnati Reds Futures High School Showcase (vs. Williamsburg).

Manchester Local School District has been awarded the Ohio Auditor of State Award for excellence in financial reporting in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principals (GAAP) and compliance with applicable laws for the fiscal year ended 2020.

The Board completed the rest of the agenda items. With no more businesses before the Board, the meeting was adjourned.

Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.