Local business helps show appreciation for EMS Week

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

A local business, which goes above and beyond for its community, has stepped up to contribute tasty treats for EMS Week.

Through EMS Week (May 17-21), BeeKay Sweets, of Peebles provided donuts, lunch and dessert for local entities.

Moving into its newest location in February of this year, BeeKay sweets has seen explosive and lucrative growth since its inception.

“It was [originally out of] my house, and then we moved over to another location. We outgrew it and went back to my house. I converted the whole house into a bakery. We outgrew it, and when this building came available in February 2021, we moved here,” said owner Bev McFarland.

Every morning at 3:30 a.m., McFarland and her staff arrive to start baking.

“We make our donuts every morning from scratch. We arrive here at 3:30 a.m. and start making donuts. From 3:30 to 6, when we open, we’re baking. We make donuts, we also do pies, and our newest thing is sugar-free items. We make bread, cookies, cupcakes, and we have coffee, as well. One of the coffees we feature is from The Greene Beanery Coffee Roastery. On the weekend, they feature my donuts,” said McFarland.

BeeKay Sweets also has lunch items that rotate daily.

“This week, on Thursday, [we also] provided breakfast sandwiches for the seniors at the school,” she said.

This, being one of many charitable gestures McFarland and BeeKay Sweets has provided to the community.

“Across from the bakery is a Veterans Home. We have two tables. I don’t provide in-house seating for customers — my items are all take-and-go — but I have two tables for my Veterans. We also have a small basket that we fill with donut holes. In a little container, each child that comes in here gets a bag of donut holes. We provide for every child that comes in the door,” said McFarland.

At the end of the day, she takes leftover donuts to the Veteran or the resident homes.

“Whatever we do, whether it’s for the EMS, or the schools, for me to provide is just a gift. God has been good to us, look what we’ve got. Look what I have done in a year’s time. I’ve been very blessed,” said McFarland.

Adams County EMS Interim Director Adam Dozier said BeeKay Sweets were more than willing to help with EMS Week.

“They’re providing donuts in the mornings. I’m taking them out to the departments around the county. Yesterday I took donuts to West Union Life Squad and Thursday morning to Manchester. Just to show our appreciation, because we’re one team, and we want to work together,” said Dozier.

All of the departments within Adams County are getting donuts and a luncheon.

“Some people call us the “unsung heroes” because we’re doing this day and night, and a lot of us do it as volunteer. That’s how EMS started. It’s something that a lot of people don’t understand. This is a week that just gives back to those people that sacrifice and put in so much dedication to their communities. They are showing that there is someone there, and there is someone that cares to take time out of their day to help somebody else that they don’t know. They give that service, they give that comfort when someone is in need,” said Dozier.