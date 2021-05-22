Goodbye Turkey Season and remembering call maker George Huffman

By Tom Cross

News of a successful turkey season has been dashed as not only have I been skunked, but according to the latest from Ohio Wildlife, a lot of turkey hunters shared the same fate. Ohio’s turkey season has taken a nose dive as statewide turkey hunters harvest numbers have declined by 16.5 percent at the end of the third week of a four week long season.

With only a week to go I suspect it will get worse. According to ODNR the turkey take stands at 13,361 after the third week of the season. Last year at the three week mark, 16, 013 gobblers had been bagged in Ohio. Locally it’s not much better. Adams County turkey hunters so far have managed to bag 333 gobblers, down 13 percent from last year. Brown County hunters are much the same with 323 gobblers, down 21 percent from last year’s season. In Highland County turkeys hunters have tagged 295 birds, down by nearly 23 percent. Scioto County reports 225 birds checked, that too is down by 12 percent. Turkey hunters in Clermont tagged 230 gobblers, down considerably by 30+ percent. The only plus on the list is Pike County where turkey hunters have checked in 177 birds, that’s up 3 percent from the year before.

Out of Ohio’s 88 counties, five had increases, three counties remained the same, and 80 counties had the numbers drop, some by as much as a 60 percent. Was weather a factor? Hopefully these numbers will encourage ODNR to take a hard look at turkey season regulations for 2022. With a week of season left I don’t look for these figures to improve.

I think there were three gobblers around the farm this spring and my cousin Russell and his grandson, Race, bagged a nice 20-pounder on opening day. That left two. After a week of hunting. my uncle Ronnie said he saw the last two cross the road and head for parts unknown.

Outside of the opening day I haven’t heard a gobbler in over two weeks. With only days remaining, it’s going to take a miracle.

Looking through my collection of turkey calls and trying to decide which call the birds haven’t heard yet, I’ve settled on a turkey call made by George Huffman from Peebles. For years George built well-regarded turkey calls from his garage at 195 High Street in Peebles. He was quite well known among turkey hunting circles for his ‘Huffman’s Turkey Instrument with “Vibrating Tongue”’.

George built calls for the National Wild Turkey Federation and won awards for his artistically crafted turkey calls. For the hunting market, George also built a well-regarded box call. I did a story on George probably 20 years ago for The Peoples Defender.

His wife once worked at the Pebbles Library. She eventually died of cancer and later George went into an assisted living facility. Years ago I received a letter from him and wrote him back. I don’t know if George is still with us or not. George was a retired tool and die maker and machinist, and even though he wasn’t a turkey hunter, he turned his retirement time into building quality turkey calls but he was also a fine woodcrafter and often showed me his latest woodworking project.

George said he started out by placing an ad in NWTF’s turkey hunting magazine and sold his calls through mail order and locally. He said Louisiana was a particularly good market for his calls but I think he sold and mailed calls to all 50 states. The last turkey call I got from George was in 2005 and he signed it for me. His calls were sold at several local outlets here in Adams County, Miss Green’s Adams County Discount being one of them.

Are there any call makers in Adams County anymore? At one time there were several who made calls. Someone made a slate call that was sold at the Black Diamond store on Steam Furnace Road which I purchased. Someone locally also made a box call from walnut. Are there any call makers left?

The photograph included with this story is probably one of the best turkey photos I have even seen. The picture was snapped by a trail camera on a hillside north of Wamsley in Adams County. The owner of the camera, Doug Collins, forwarded me this pic. It was taken March 17 at 9:09 a.m. showing three big gobblers in full strut. It’s the kind of photo that gets any turkey hunter’s attention.