WUHS students awarded the Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarship

Submitted News

The family of Susan Hattan Harper recently announced that two West Union High School students have been awarded the inaugural Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarship. Molly Fuller and Braxton Blanton will each receive $2,500 scholarships.

Fuller, the daughter of Robert and Carrie Fuller, plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Kinesiology. Blanton, the son of Kris and Amanda Blanton, plans to attend West Virginia University and major in p\Pharmacy.

The scholarship recipients were chosen based on their exemplary academic achievements, extracurricular and community activities, and essays.

“I have heard so much about Mrs. Harper from my mother. I understand that Mrs. Harper had a heart for children and a desire to serve, which is something I will strive to emulate in my future career as a pediatric physical therapist,” said Fuller in her scholarship essay.

The Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarship honors Susan Harper, a graduate of the West Union High School class of 1970 and long-time teacher at West Union Elementary. Mrs. Harper taught hundreds of children during her 30+ year career in education and mentored several students in extracurricular activities.

“I will do everything in my power to make West Union know that I am eternally grateful for the opportunities it has presented me with and the memories it has given me,” said Blanton.

Mr. Keith Harper, also a long-time educator at West Union Junior High, presented the scholarships to the deserving students and shared a little bit about Mrs. Harper and their lives together growing up and working in Adams County.

The Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarship will be an annual award presented to a graduate of West Union High School who plans to pursue their education at a four-year college or university.