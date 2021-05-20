Virginia Lynn Billings died suddenly on May 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado at the young age of 54. Lynn was born on Dec. 23, 1966 in Wynne, Arkansas to Dee and James Billings. Our beautiful, joyous girl came out dancing during a sweet, soft snowstorm.

Growing up in Wynne, Lynn was a cheerleader, on the Homecoming court, tennis team. and crowned both Junior Miss Cross County and Miss Cross County. Lynn received a BA in Journalism from the University of Arkansas in 1989, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She then worked in sales and marketing all over the US (Memphis, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Little Rock) and for the last 20 years in the Vail and Denver, Colorado areas. Most recently, Lynn was a Regional Business Manager at ProHealth.

She leaves behind her beautiful boy, Connor Wilson, whom she loved fiercely and without reservation every day of his 22 years. She is also survived by her mother, Virginia Dee Billings and father James Billings, sister Kelly Beth Taylor (Jack), nephews Ryan Jones and Riley Jones, aunts, Patricia Whitaker (Bill), Judith Pool and cousins, Brandon Whitaker (Heather), Destinee Mullins (Jeremy), Richard L Dorton II (Tamia). She was preceded in death by Breck Wilson, her grandparents, E.E. and Virginia May Dorton, Lester and Lou Ola Billings, Uncle Richard L. Dorton (Deloris).

She also leaves behind a raft of friends, too numerous to count, who loved her like a sister. Lynn loved the mountains, she loved live music, and she was happiest dancing to live music in the mountains with her pals by her side. She had the sweetest smile, and was more fun than anyone. She was an avid water and snow skier, hiker, photographer and a lover of countless four-legged pets. The world seems dimmer without Lynn.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 30 at Main Street Grill, 97 Main St#W101 in Edwards, Colorado from 3 – 6 p.m. There will also be celebration with family and friends in Lynn‘s memory on Oct. 8 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Connor Wilson, c/o Dee Billings. 300 Remington St #605, Fort Collins, CO 80524.