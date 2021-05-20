Public inputs on moving millage at ACOVSD meeting

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Ohio Valley Board of Education met on May 10 to open up public discussion on their endeavor to move 2.5 mills of inside millage.

“This building, the Career and Technical Center that you sit in now, is over 45 years old. Your three high school buildings, Peebles, West Union and North Adams, are over 20 years old. Just like your houses, things start to break down. Heating and cooling systems need to be replaced, plumbing fixtures wear out, doors and windows need replaced, caulked and resealed, carpeting and flooring need to be replaced and general maintenance needs to occur. Currently, the board does not have a permanent improvement fund to address the needs of these buildings,” said Treasurer Brian Switzer.

To repair or replace these items, the board has to take money away from the educational program of your kids, he said.

“The board has in front of it a proposal. The board is considering giving every property owner in the county a 1 mill tax break. This would be equal to $100 for every $100,000 in property valuation. In addition, the board is considering moving 2.5 mills of current taxation to a permanent improvement fund to maintain the public’s buildings. Tonight, the board is asking for public input on this proposal. Public input is not a debate or a question-and-answer session. The board will sit and listen to what you have to say. No decision will be made tonight. The board will decide in an open session at 5 p.m. on June 28 in this very room how it will react to this proposal. This meeting is being broadcast to the public. The board wants to receive your input,” said Switzer.

Switzer directed the public to sign in and step to the podium if they wished to share their opinion. Each individual had three minutes to state their feelings and opinion on the proposal.

“I’m Holly Johnson, I’m here as a taxpayer. I understand the maintenance of a house, I do maintenance on my house every day, and I understand your need. I just feel as a taxpayer, as a voting citizen, you need to put it back on the ballot to have it voted on. I don’t feel that you should be able to take the tax levy that we voted on to do this and to run it as a permanent to continue on. I think it should go back to the taxpayer to allow them to make that decision on that. I think that’s the only right thing in this situation to do. Do I have an issue with the way you have spent the dollars? Absolutely I do not. I understand that this building is 45 years old, I went here. I understand all of that, but I think it’s time in this day and this era, with the way that the taxes are that you allow us to make that decision again. You have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayer,” said Johnson.

Allow the taxpayer to make that decision and to put it back to you, she said.

“My name is Susan Powell. I’m also a taxpayer. My husband and I own about 530 acres, and we farm that, just the two of us. We work really hard to do that, but it takes $10,000 of — we pay taxes and insurance — and we have to pay that out before we ever see a dime of profit. So, if we have a bad year, we still have to pay $10,000, and we get what’s left. I understand maintenance, we do it on the farm every day. I understand that, and I understand there’s a lot of responsibilities here. I get that, too, but I’m also with Holly Johnson. I think that it should go back on the ballot and let us vote for it. I have no problem paying taxes, my children are grown, but I have grandchildren that go to school. I have no problem with that. But it should be my choice, my choice to vote on where that money goes. You shouldn’t be able to move money like this,” said Powell.

I think it’s wrong, she said.

“This is like coming in the back door. People can’t be here at 5 o’clock to come here and state their point and purpose for this, they’re at work. I luckily can take the time off from the farm to come, but I think it should be given the right to every voter in this county to do that. They should have that right, and you’re not giving the people a right, you’re just transferring money over to do what you need to do, and I get that. But ask me first. You’re spending my money without asking me. You need to give people a voice, a chance, they’ll vote and they’ll do what’s right. I’ll vote and do what’s right, but give me my chance,” said Powell.

Powell said it should be her opportunity and her chance to vote on how her tax dollars are spent.

“My name is Talitha Parks. I actually have a concern [about] the general awareness of our community. They have no idea what’s going on. I’ve tried to speak with some of them and the people who have complained about taxes and stuff like that, and I said, well, have you attended any of the school board meetings, are you aware of what’s going on? They actually have no clue. I know it was printed in the paper, but I, myself, couldn’t even understand it. I had to ask my husband to simplify it for me and that’s why I’m here, also. 5 o’clock I started a new job today. I had to ask off early to be able to be here to attend. If there was a way that we could make sure that our community is aware of what’s going on, I think most of them would agree with Holly and [Susan]. I love children,” said Parks.

Anybody who knows her knows that their interest is what she puts first, first and foremost, she said.

“I believe our community would do the same if it was allowed to go on the levy, something that we as a community could vote upon. So, I think that, first of all, there’s not enough awareness, not a lot of people know what’s going on, so this is kind of happening in the back door, or behind their back. I think that they’re going to be pretty upset when they realize what’s going on. I know the people that I’ve spoken with have. So, there’s a lot of property owners who have no clue what’s going on or what’s being decided for them. So, even if everybody doesn’t agree with us, they should be able to understand in their own language what is being asked of them and what is being done on their behalf. If there was some type of communication, some type of other posting [aside from the newspaper], or anything like that that we could do to make the community more aware,” said Parks.

Our children are our community, so it needs to be done with as much involvement from our community as possible, she said.

“We do appreciate your input, that’s why we opened this up this evening. It’s been being discussed for several months. I don’t know how many of you read the board minutes in the newspaper, but it’s been in there a few times. We’ve spent a lot of money in the last few years with new chillers, roofing; a lot of people use these buildings every day, so you have to understand the wear and tear is a lot. If we don’t have that money to fix them up — we’re so proud of our buildings, and they’re lovely as old as they are — they are lovely because we’ve been able to maintain them. This was a way we thought we could continue to do that, and still give the taxpayers some money back for what you’ve been paying,” said ACOVSD Board member Judy Campbell.

The board completed the rest of their agenda items. With no more business before the board, the meeting was adjourned.

Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.