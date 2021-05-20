North Adams girls are SHAC Track champions

Shown here on one of her throws, North Adams junior Lizzie Gill placed third in the Girls Shot Put competition at the SHAC Meet in Manchester on May 14. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Eventual winner, North Adams junior Myla Toole, leads the pack around the turn in the Girls 1600M Run at last week’s SHAC Track Meet. Following are Peebles’ Katy and Samantha Seas and West Union’s Makenna Armstrong. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was a perfect Friday night for a track meet as the schools of the Southern Hills Athletic conference gathered at Manchester High School for the 2021 conference meet. A bright sun. followed later by a cool sundown greeted athletes from the 10 SHAC schools, all vying for the title of “2021 Champions”.

As it turned out, one of those champions hailed from Adams County as the North Adams girls squad, coached by Ike Wooten, easily outdistanced the rest of the pack and went home from Manchester with a conference title. On the boys side, it was the Whiteoak Wildcats taking the team title. for the North Adams girls, it was their first conference championship since 1982 and for the Whiteoak boys, it was their first conference title in 40 years, all in all a historic night on the river.

The 2021 SHAC Meet also produced individual champions for Adams County. They included: Karissa Buttelwerth – North Adams (Girls 100M Dash and Girls 200M Dash), Myla Toole-North Adams (Girls 1600M Run and 3200M Run), North Adams Girls 4 x 100 Relay (S. Kendall, A. Grooms, H. Grooms, K. Buttelwerth), Peebles Boys 4 x 100 Relay ( H. White, C. Oldfield, J. West, C. Reed), Sierra Kendall-North Adams (Girls 300M Hurdles and Girls Long Jump), Lilly Gray-Peebles (Girls 800M Run), North Adams Girls 4 x 400 Relay (M. Toole, H. Grooms, A. Grooms, K. Campbell), and Jonathan MacDowell- West Union (Boys High Jump).

the top eight finishers in each event scored points for their team total. Following is a list of Adams County athletes who made the top eight.

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 3. West Union (A.McCarty, L. Blanton, L. Grooms. M. Armstrong); 5. North Adams (K. Sullivan, J. Wright, M. Shupert, L.Gill)

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 3. Peebles (L, Asher, B. Willoughby, C. Vogler, H. Crum); 4. North Adams (G. Emerson, C. Rhoden, T. McCann, c. Darnell); 6. West Union (D. Fenton, C. Huff, I. Harding, B. Blanton)

Girls 100M Hurdles: 5. Olivia Wright, North Adams; 7. Katie Hunter, North Adams; 8. Jaida Mason, North Adams

Boys 110M Hurdles: 4. T.J. Holt, North Adam; 5. Josh Chitwood, West Union; 6. Evan Edmisten, West Union; 7. Beau Burgess, Peebles; 8. Levi Jones, North Adams

Girls 100M Dash: 1. Karissa Buttelwerth, North Adams; 3. Payton Johnson, Peebles; 5. Sierra Kendall, North Adams

Boys 100M Dash: 2. Cory Reed, Peebles; 5. Jayce West, Peebles; 8. Cayse Chamblin, West Union

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 3. North Adams (K. Campbell, L. Ruckel, O. Wright, A. grooms); 4. West Union (K. Blanton, A. Mason, K. Grooms)

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 4. Peebles (H. White, C. Oldfield, A. McCoy, J. West); 5. West Union (J. Chitwood, B. Blanton, B. Gallowitz, C. Campbell); 7. Manchester (D. Wages, A. Young, B. Jones, D. Montgomery)

Girls 1600M Run: 1. Myla Toole, North Adams; 2. Katy Seas, Peebles; 3. Samantha Seas, Peebles; 4. Makenna Armstrong, West Union; 6. Kiersten Campbell, North Adams

Boys 1600M Run: 4. Hayden Crum, Peebles

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. North Adams (S. Kendall, A. Grooms, H. Grooms, K. Buttelwerth); 4. West Union (K. Blanton, A. Mason, K. Grooms, K. Hunter)

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. Peebles (H. White, C. Oldfield, J. West, C. Reed); 2. West Union (J. Chitwood, C. Campbell, C. Chamblin, B. Blanton); 4. North Adams (G. Bunn, J. Frost, J. Campbell, Cayden Hesler)

Girls 400M Dash: 2. Hunter Grooms, North Adams; 3. Laney Ruckel, North Adams

Boys 400M Dash: 2. Cody Hesler, North Adams; 3. Jonathan MacDowell, West Union; 8. Cayden Hesler, North Adams

Girls 300M Hurdles: 1. Sierra Kendall, North Adams; 7. Olivia Wright, North Adams

Boys 300M Hurdles: 4. Alan McCoy, Peebles; 5. Hunter White, Peebles; 7. Connor Rhoden, North Adams; 8. T.J. Holt, North Adams

Girls 800M Run: 1. Lilly Gray, Peebles; 6. Abby Freeman, Manchester; 7. Makenna Armstrong, West Union; 8. Laney Ruckel, North Adams

Boys 800M Run: 2. Cody Hesler, North Adams; 7. Hayden Crum, Peebles

Girls 200M Dash: 1. Karissa Buttelwerth, North Adams; 2. Payton Johnson, Peebles; 5. Kendra Grooms, West Union; 8. Hunter Grooms, North Adams

Boys 200M Dash: 3. Cory Reed, Peebles; 4. Jonathan MacDowell, West Union; 5. Jayce West, Peebles

Girls 3200M Run: 1. Myla Toole, North Adams; 2. Katy Seas, Peebles; 3. Samantha Seas, Peebles; 8. Kaitlyn Fulton, West Union

Boys 3200M Run: 4. Conner Darnell, North Adams; 7. Carter Vogler, Peebles

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. North Adams (M. Toole, H. Grooms, A. Grooms, K. Campbell); 5. West Union (M. Armstrong, A. McCarty, L. Blanton, L. Grooms)

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 4. North Adams (H. Brown, Cody Hesler, G. White, G. Emerson); 5. Peebles (L. Asher, A. McCoy, B. Willoughby, H. Crum); 7. West Union (E. Edmisten, J. MacDowell, C. Huff, B. Blanton); 8. Manchester (Dylan Wages, A. Young, Dallas Wages, B. Jones)

Girls Discus Throw: 4. Eshell Gould, Manchester; 7. Chloe Johnson, Manchester; 8. Jaylynn Mason, West Union

Boys Discus Throw: 2. Tyler McDonald, Peebles; 5. Michael Hudgel, Peebles

Girls High Jump: 3. Kendra Grooms, West Union; 4. Katie Hunter, West Union; 6. Kendal Sullivan, North Adams; Ainsley Grooms, North Adams

Boys High Jump: 1. Jonathan MacDowell, West Union (6’2.75”; new WUHS school record); 2, Jacob Campbell, North Adams; 3, Hunter White, Peebles; 3. Christopher Oldfield, Peebles; 5. Lane Martin, North Adams

Girls Long Jump: 1. Sierra Kendall, North Adams; 2. Payton Johnson, Peebles; 6. Laney Ruckel, North Adams

Boys Long Jump: 4. Christopher Oldfield, Peebles; 5. Jacob Campbell, North Adams; 6. Cayse Chamblin, West Union; 7. Cory Reed, Peebles

Girls Shot Put: 3. Lizzie Gill, North Adams; 7. Jaylynn Mason, West Union

Boys Shot Put: 4. Ian Young, North Adams; 5. John Robinson, Peebles; 8. Kayden Butcher, Manchester

Girls Final Team Standings: North Adams 134, Fairfield 99. Eastern Brown 83.5, Fayetteville 70, Lynchburg 68, Peebles 60, West Union 47.5, Whiteoak 34, Manchester 14

Boys Final Team Standings: Whiteoak 151, Peebles 101, Fairfield 83, Lynchburg 73, North Adams 67, West Union 49, Fayetteville 46, Eastern Brown 45, Manchester 4, Ripley 3